Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
James Demarco
James Demarco
Crime

Visiting class watches prisoner's failed court escape

Michelle Gately
by
23rd May 2016 3:26 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

IT WASN'T quite the excursion North Rockhampton High School students were expecting. 

The students were in Rockhampton Magistrates Court when they witnessed James George Demarco scale the court's dock and climb through a gap, before attempting to escape the courtroom. 

Inspector Adam Muir told The Morning Bulletin a number of police in court restrained Demarco, who had been in custody on a number of charges. 

He said officers received minor injuries. 

Police prosecutor Manon Barwick said Demarco had been set to appear before Magistrate Michael O'Driscoll on several charges, including a return to prison warrant. 

She said he had since been charged with attempting to escape lawful custody, wilfully obstructing police and serious assault. 

Ms Barwick said Demarco could appear in court on the fresh charges as early as this afternoon. 

court crime editors picks rockhampton magistrates court
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Top Stories

    New lease of life for iconic venue

    premium_icon New lease of life for iconic venue

    News The new tenant at the former Deep Sea Fishing Club site has started moving in.

    The week that was on the Coffs Coast

    The week that was on the Coffs Coast

    News A recap of this week's local news headlines

    A spirited World Cup welcoming to the Coffs Coast

    premium_icon A spirited World Cup welcoming to the Coffs Coast

    Sport All the images from the Tag World Cup opening ceremony

    Someone is going to be killed on this blackspot roundabout!

    premium_icon Someone is going to be killed on this blackspot roundabout!

    News Calls for RMS to add ripple strips to Pacific Hwy's worst roundabout

    Local Partners