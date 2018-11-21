Doctor to appear in court on child porn charges

A ROCKHAMPTON doctor accused of child pornography charges is due to appear in a Canadian court tomorrow.

Dr Stephen Murray, a skin care specialist from Frenchville, is charged with possessing, making and distributing child pornography.

The 57-year-old has been behind bars on Canada's Prince Edward Island (P.E.I.) since his arrest on October 3 after a member of the public reported what Canadian authorities described as "suspicious activity".

Dr Murray is the principal and director of Capricorn Skin & Laser Centre, part of the Scotvale Medical Centre located at the Red Hill Homemaker Centre.

At a court appearance last month, Crown attorney Nathan Beck says all of the charges relate solely to written material.

Each charge carries a maximum sentence of 14 years in jail.

A Justice of the Peace agreed to release Murray from custody under 10 conditions put forward by Beck, who voiced concerns Murray posed a flight risk.

Perhaps the most notable condition is Murray must wear an electronic monitoring bracelet.

Beck told the Justice of the Peace that due to the "unique circumstances" of this case, the province was agreeable.

In addition to posting a $10,000 bond, conditions of release include Murray continue to forfeit his passport, which is currently in the possession of the Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP).

Murray must also check in with the Queens RCMP once a week before 5 pm Friday. He must keep the peace and be of good behaviour.

Murray is not allowed to attend a public park or other areas where people under 16 years of age are present or are likely to be present nor may he communicate with any persons under 16 with the exception of his immediate family.

Murray is denied access to or use of Internet except for work purposes, communicating with legal counsel or family, and establishing residence on P.E.I.

He is to have no contact with a specific person, but Beck was not willing to tell the media the reasoning behind this condition.

The final condition of Murray's release is that he remains outside a 10-kilometre radius of the Confederation Bridge, the Wood Islands ferry terminal and that he stays away from the Charlottetown Airport.

RCMP Sgt. Leanne Butler said the RCMP is doing a joint investigation with Australian police.

According to RCMP, Murray had only been in P.E.I. for a day or two prior to his arrest.

The RCMP said with a member of the public's assistance it was able to quickly begin an investigation and make the arrest before the accused was able to leave the province.

None of the charges have been proven in court and he has not entered a plea.

Police say based on their investigation so far, they're not aware of any children on P.E.I. who are victims of the alleged child porn crimes.