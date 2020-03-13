Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Breaking

ROLLING COVERAGE: CQ coronavirus announcement imminent

Jack Evans
13th Mar 2020 10:19 AM | Updated: 10:49 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

 

UPDATE: What is believed to be an internal email from Rockhampton Hospital staff has began circulating on social media. 

The email confirms at least one patient has tested positive for COVID-19 at the Rockhampton Hospital.   

The email states the patient is not from Central Queensland and has contacted a "very limited number of people". 

Those people have been asked to self isolate according to the email. 

INITIAL:An announcement from Queensland Health is expected to drop this morning in relation to coronavirus cases in Rockhampton.

The Morning Bulletin has received tip-offs from a number of reliable sources claiming two patients at the Rockhampton hospital tested positive for the virus.

Queensland Health would not comment on the claims other than to say that an announcement on four new Queensland cases would be made this morning.

The state's Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk told ABC radio Queensland's tally of COVID-19 diagnoses had risen to 31.

Yesterday amid numerous tip-offs, Queensland Health refuted the claims after being contacted by The Morning Bulletin.

More to come.

coronaviruspromo
coronavirus rockhampton editors picks queensland health service rockhampton hopsital
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Tackling local litter with more than $1m in grants

        premium_icon Tackling local litter with more than $1m in grants

        News The NSW Government is calling on councils, hospitals, universities and other community and industry groups to apply for more than $1 million worth of grants to tackle...

        Online only for this local business

        premium_icon Online only for this local business

        News With doors about to close at this local homewares bricks and mortar store, shoppers...

        Action lodged against councillor as DA heads to court

        premium_icon Action lodged against councillor as DA heads to court

        News News from the latest meeting of the Coffs Harbour City Council.

        REVEALED: Doctor lifts the lid on a health service in crisis

        premium_icon REVEALED: Doctor lifts the lid on a health service in crisis

        News A Coffs Professor is putting his job on the line to speak out.