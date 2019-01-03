Rock throwing brings back tragic memories

Rocks were thrown at cars travelling south on the highway at Toormina with two vehicles towed away.

A FRIENDLY tow truck driver offered a bed for the night to a couple who had their car trashed by rocks thrown from highway barriers at Boambee earlier this week.

A total of six cars were damaged and two had to be towed from the scene in the early hours of Monday morning on the Pacific Highway near the Liberty Service Station.

Large rocks were thrown from the high barrier walls onto cars between 2am and 3am heading south on the highway and Peter Sexton was one of two tow truck operators in attendance.

He was horrified by what he saw and it brought back tragic memories of a fellow truck driver who was killed when a rock was thrown from an overpass in Campbelltown.

"He was coming back from Canberra. We had lunch together and then he took off and it happened when he got to Sydney. It was actually his last shift,” explained Peter who was driving trucks transporting groceries for Woolworths at the time.

When Peter attended the incident at around 3am on Monday morning he could see a number of vehicles needing assistance and says they were all travellers heading home.

"We managed to fix one car up enough so they could drive it home to Dural and another tow truck helped a couple and their two kids.”

The young couple in the car Peter towed were so distraught he offered them a bed for the night. They were returning to Sydney after holidaying in the area and managed to get a flight home the next day. Their car is still at a local smash repairs.

From broken windows and flat tyres, and one car with a punctured radiator, the occupants were lucky not to have been seriously injured or even killed.

Coffs Harbour duty officer Peter Hayes is appealing for the public to come forward with any information that may help them locate the offenders.

"It was a very dangerous situation. The fact that windscreens were broken causing vehicles to veer off the road it could very easily have ended in tragedy.”