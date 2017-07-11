20°
News

Rock out with Fat Albert

Rachel Vercoe
| 11th Jul 2017 8:30 AM
READY TO ROCK: Fat Albert will be playing at the Seaview Tavern on Friday, July 21.
READY TO ROCK: Fat Albert will be playing at the Seaview Tavern on Friday, July 21. Contributed

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Cars For Sale

Search for local cars online now

THEY'RE full of enthusiasm, well performed and ready to rock the stage.

The three man rock band Fat Albert will be visiting the Coffs Coast and performing at the Seaview Tavern and the Hoey Moey.

Currently in their 12th year, the band has previously supported, played alongside and shared the stage with local and international acts including Coolio, Wolfmother, Karnivool, The Butterfly Effect and The Beautiful Girls.

With Rob Park on drums and percussion, Loki J Buddy on Bass and sounds in the back line and Matt Buggy up front on the guitar and vocals, whether you like to mosh and sweat, dance and groove or sit back and watch, the boys have your musical tastes covered.

Fat Albert will play the Seaview Tavern, Friday, July 21 from 8pm and at the Hoey Moey on Sunday, July 23.

Coffs Coast Advocate
Little Aussies on song with minister's visit

Little Aussies on song with minister's visit

NSW Minister for Early Education Sarah Mitchell found instant rapport with the kids at Lilly Pilly Early Education Centre

Renting with pets can be tough

THROW US A BONE: Pets can be a major hurdle in securing a rental property.

Growing momentum behind a move to make renting more pet-friendly.

Former Rooster Paul Carter faces court on cocaine charges

Sacked Rooster Paul Carter will face court next month, accused of supplying cocaine to former teammate Shaun Kenny-Dowall.

Paul Carter and Shaun Kenny-Dowall were teammate

Snap up this Jetty apartment

ENJOY THE VIEW: This apartment comes with ocean views.

Want to live at the Jetty? Here's your chance.

Local Partners

Protest sign points to pothole as culprit in cyclist’s death

A HOMEMADE sign erected on a Byron Bay main road has confronted residents with an eerie message about potholes.

Power of spiritual healing

Healing minister John Mellor will be appearing at the Coffs Harbour Baptist Church

Are you facing chronic health issues and open to spiritual healing?

Challenge for cyclists of all levels and ages

This year's C.ex McDonald's Cycle Challenge is being held on Sunday, August 6. You can ride in the the 10km family ride, 20km, 40km, 60km, or the 100km challenge.

This year's cycle challenge is being held on Sunday, August 6.

New developments announced for Curryfest

TASTE TREATS: New developments for Curryfest 2017.

Fresh ideas and developments show no sign of slowing down.

Athlete faces tough new obstacle on TV

Olympic gymnast Larrissa Miller tackling the tough course.

She's no stranger to stepping outside of her comfort zone

GOT star almost fired over spoiler

NO SHOW takes secrecy more seriously than Game of Thrones. That’s the lesson one star nearly learned the hard way after first landing a role on the hit series.

Reality show ultimatum: ‘Use condoms or get out’

On Love Island, sex is just about expected.

CONTESTANTS on a notorious reality show have been given an ultimatum

Rocky man building international gaming empire

Shawn Mills

Rocky man co-founder of Infamous Quests

Guy Sebastian makes epic fail on TV show Behave Yourself

Claire Hooper is shocked by Sebastian’s comments.

Guy Sebastian is set to deliver a car-crash TV moment

Celebs are trying to make smoking cool. They're morons

Hey Bella, a cigarette is NOT a cool accessory. It’s just an excellent way to get cancer. (Pic: Instagram)

Oh, and here she is at 60 — yes that is a tube in her nose

Cleavage issue: "I’m sick of studies about what women wear”

The Project has slammed a study on women's cleavage

Finding Gobi changed everything

INSEPARABLE: Dion Leonard and Gobi will have their incredible story told on the big screen.

Warwick man and furry pal capture hearts

Life&#39;s better at the Jetty...

4/42 Collingwood Street, Coffs Harbour Jetty 2450

Town House 3 2 2 $539,000

On top of the wish list for many is enjoying the lifestyle the Jetty has to offer. This three bedroom apartment combines the practicality of low maintenance living...

First Home Buyers Save $11,690

17b Bonnie Street, Coffs Harbour 2450

House 3 1 1 $360,000

Take advantage of this tidy home as First Home Buyers are poised to save $11,690 in Stamp Duty Tax. Set amongst a leafy backdrop in a cul-de-sac location and just...

Modern Home on 2.5 Acres of Peace &amp; Quiet

173 Orara Way, Coramba 2450

House 4 2 2 $629,000

A near new 4 bedroom family home surrounded by picturesque countryside. Enjoy 2.5 acres of usable land, perfect for a hobby farm, or even just some extra space to...

Get It While It&#39;s Hot!!!

7 Ashmore Close, Boambee East 2452

House 4 1 1 $429,000

Located in a short cul-de-sac and handy to schools and shops, this 4 bedroom brick and tile home sits on a 702m2 block. With views to the south east, the home also...

When only the best will do!

6 Ted Ovens Drive, Coffs Harbour 2450

House 4 2 2 $665,000

Completed with many additional upgrades this one is sure to satisfy the style of the modern buyer with an attention to detail and level of finishes so rarely seen!

Stunning Beachfront Apartment with Ocean Views...

7/40 Solitary Islands Way, Sapphire Beach 2450

Apartment 3 2 2 $830,000

Sitting proudly above the beach at "Sapphire Beachfront Apartments", this prestigious 3 bedroom apartment boasts amazing clifftop views of the ocean, beach and...

Paradise awaits, 170m to the beach...

27 Sapphire Crescent, Sapphire Beach 2450

House 4 3 2 $895,000

Radiating a tropical resort-style ambience, this four-bedroom Sapphire Beach home is a sanctuary to come home to. Taking in sweeping ocean views, the home is...

Space to Move

26 Coriedale Drive, Coffs Harbour 2450

House 4 2 2 $470,000

With 4 bedrooms, 2 separate living spaces and a fully fenced backyard, this tidy home's design and layout will hold plenty of appeal. Currently achieving $460 per...

Build Your Dream Home on Town Oasis

Lot 17 Prince Street, Bellingen 2454

Residential Land The photos do not do justice to the ambiance and tranquility of ... $259,000

The photos do not do justice to the ambiance and tranquility of this position. Set in a lovely treed location is a level block opposite the community swimming pool...

Build Your Dream Home on Town Oasis

Lot 16 Prince Street, Bellingen 2454

Residential Land The photos do not do justice to the ambiance and tranquility of ... $259,000

The photos do not do justice to the ambiance and tranquility of this position. Set in a lovely treed location is a level block opposite the community swimming pool...

The gap between rich and poor in Bundy just 5km

UPSTAIRS, DOWNSTAIRS: Bundy's three richest and poorest suburbs.

Our highest and lowest earning suburbs

Thousands earmarked for Poppins building restoration

HARDHAT MARY: Renewal works have commenced on Maryborough's iconic Mary Poppins building - the birthplace of author PL Travers.

Funding is split between the council, state and federal governments.

'It's a flaming shame': No likes for Ipswich's 'cheesegrater'

FIRST LOOK: DA plans have been lodged for the first stage of the CBD redevelopment giving Ipswich residents the first look at the new Ipswich City Council administration building and how it will likely look when built.

Is this what the city's skyline will look like in 2019?

Influx of cashed-up new residents driving property market

The home on 13 Allambi Tce is one of the prime offerings at Noosa Heads for sale.

Surge in interstate and international buyers feeds strong growth

Exclusive Beachside living

LUXE LIVING: This beachside home has it all.

The Real Estate Property Guide is online now

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!