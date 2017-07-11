Rock out with Fat Albert

READY TO ROCK: Fat Albert will be playing at the Seaview Tavern on Friday, July 21.

THEY'RE full of enthusiasm, well performed and ready to rock the stage.

The three man rock band Fat Albert will be visiting the Coffs Coast and performing at the Seaview Tavern and the Hoey Moey.

Currently in their 12th year, the band has previously supported, played alongside and shared the stage with local and international acts including Coolio, Wolfmother, Karnivool, The Butterfly Effect and The Beautiful Girls.

With Rob Park on drums and percussion, Loki J Buddy on Bass and sounds in the back line and Matt Buggy up front on the guitar and vocals, whether you like to mosh and sweat, dance and groove or sit back and watch, the boys have your musical tastes covered.

Fat Albert will play the Seaview Tavern, Friday, July 21 from 8pm and at the Hoey Moey on Sunday, July 23.