Rock out to music legend live on stage

HEAD on down to the Hoey Moey for a musical night not to be missed with rock legend Jon Stevens.

Jon is recognised as one of the most talented rock musicians to emerge from Australia in recent memory.

He has had phenomenal success as a solo artist, knocking Michael Jackson off the top of the charts in Australia., he was also the lead singer of major rock acts Noiseworks, INXS after the death of his friend Michael Hutchence and Dead Daisies.

Jon Stevens' career has gone from strength-to-strength with a record-smashing debut at age 16 with two consecutive No. 1 singles in his New Zealand homeland.

He also enjoyed huge hits in Australia as lead singer with Noiseworks.

Stevens 21st-century liftoff to worldwide acclaim was at centre stage with INXS, and a song released by Dead Daisies which he co-wrote and produced with the legendary Slash on guitar.

Where: The Hoey Moey.

When: Sunday, April 29 opening at 3pm.

Cost: $15.

Visit hoeymoey.com.au