Rock band to honour Toyah during Aussie tour

The Red Jumpsuit Apparatus will pay tribute to Toyah Cordingley at every show during their upcoming Australian tour.

A day after she was reported missing, Toyah Cordingley's body was discovered in the dunes at Wangetti Beach, north of Cairns on October 22.

A wide ranging police investigation is currently underway as Queensland Police search for clues and have renewed calls for any information that could help in the investigation.

The 24-year-old was known for her love of sunflowers as well as her passion for music.

Her favourite song was ''Your Guardian Angel'' by American rock band The Red Jumpsuit Apparatus.

Tour publicist John Howarth was contacted by a colleague and informed that the song was often referred to as Toyah's Song.

"It was her go to song, her ring tone for a long time and a song that her friends and family relate heavily to, more now than ever,” Mr Howarth said.

"Toyah was taken from us way too early.

"A young lady was walking her dog on a beach and was murdered.

"This is a crime that has shaken the whole country.

"I contacted lead singer Ronnie Winter to see if the band could dedicate the song to Toyah on all of their Australian Shows and they will be,” he said.

"Ronnie has also come up with a new lyric video and the band have pinned the story under the video.”

Mr Howarth said they wanted to help keep Toyah's memory in the public's attention in effort to help get more information to assist the police.

He encouraged anyone with information to contact the police.

"This lyric video will stand as a living memorial for those we have lost along the way.

"If you know someone who has passed and this song was special to them feel free to leave their story in the comment thread or a simple name and date of passing to have them remembered and thought of by all,'' he said.

You can view it here.

Mr Howarth said he wanted to have ''Your Guardian Angel'' recognised as Toyah's Song.

"The more we get this out there the more chance someone might know something and come forward.

"I want to help ... I want to get the word out - I have the power to do that.”

If you have any information at all regarding the death of Toyah Cordingley - PLEASE Contact Crime Stoppers immediately on: 1800 333 000