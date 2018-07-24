Robot cars get Coffs Harbour green light

COFFS Harbour has been announced as one of two regional areas in New South Wales where fully automated vehicles will be trialled.

Minister for Roads Maritime and Freight Melinda Pavey said the trial - a first of its kind in regional Australia - will the NSW Government partner with Busways, Coffs Harbour City Council, EasyMile, and Via.

"We want to test this technology outside of the Greater Sydney area so our regional communities can be part of our planning for connected and automated vehicles,” Mrs Pavey said.

The shuttle will run from different locations around Coffs Harbour, using a level four fully automated EZ10 vehicle with capacity to carry up to 12 passengers.

The trial, which will start before the end of the year will run for 12 months in three phases with gradually increasing levels of operational complexity in real world environments.

 Phase 1: A shuttle service travelling to Muttonbird Island, operating on the Northern Breakwall connecting Coffs Harbour International Marina and Muttonbird Island.

 Phase 2: The shuttle will move to Marion Grove Retirement Village.

 Phase 3: Operate on Harbour Drive in Coffs Harbour CBD, helping people travel between precincts and transport links.

 The location of the second regional destination is Armidale.

Minister for Transport and Infrastructure Andrew Constance said the NSW Government is also currently trialing the state's first fully automated vehicle at Sydney Olympic Park.

"We'll be implementing what we've already learnt from Olympic Park but this trial will be tailored to Coffs Harbour helping deliver improved transport solutions for regional NSW as we prepare our communities for the future,” Mr Constance said.

Safety will be a major priority throughout the trial, with a shuttle supervisor on-board at all times.