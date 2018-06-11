De Niro’s two-word outburst stuns
WARNING: Strong language
ROBERT De Niro got a standing ovation at the Tony Awards after dropping the F-bomb on stage.
The actor was there to introduce a performance by Bruce Springsteen but had a quick message to deliver beforehand.
"I'm going to say one thing: F**k Trump!" De Niro said as the crowd went wild.
The comment was such a hit with the awards show attendees that the actor then repeated the message again.
"It's no longer down with Trump, it's F**k Trump," he said.
De Niro's profanity was censored on US television with many viewers taking to Twitter to find out what exactly the 74-year-old had said.
De Niro: “FUCK TRUMP!” Standing O. Repeats it! TV production people wearing headsets are staring at each other with mouths agape. Amazing live TV moment.— Scott Feinberg (@ScottFeinberg) June 11, 2018
I love Twitter for the only reason that, within seconds, we knew why Robert De Niro got bleeped out— Alexis Reiter (@alexis_reiter) June 11, 2018
And then got a standing ovation
A perfect example of why theatre people are the best people #TonyAwards
Ugh! Robert De Niro just made sure all the 24 news will cover of the #TonyAwards will be his profanity and not any of the other amazing speeches about diversity, acceptance, & resistance.— Cliff Haynes (@DrCliffH) June 11, 2018