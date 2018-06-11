Menu
DeNiro stuns Tony Awards
De Niro’s two-word outburst stuns

11th Jun 2018 1:40 PM

WARNING: Strong language

ROBERT De Niro got a standing ovation at the Tony Awards after dropping the F-bomb on stage.

The actor was there to introduce a performance by Bruce Springsteen but had a quick message to deliver beforehand.

"I'm going to say one thing: F**k Trump!" De Niro said as the crowd went wild.

The comment was such a hit with the awards show attendees that the actor then repeated the message again.

"It's no longer down with Trump, it's F**k Trump," he said.

De Niro's profanity was censored on US television with many viewers taking to Twitter to find out what exactly the 74-year-old had said.

 

 

