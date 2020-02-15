Robbie Williams welcomes fourth child

Robbie Williams and his wife Ayda Field have welcomed their fourth child via the same surrogate who carried their daughter Coco.

Ayda, 40, took to Instagram on Valentine's Day to reveal the happy news that son Beau had joined their family.

She wrote alongside a picture of all four of their children's feet: "Spot the difference …' On this Valentine's Day, we would like to celebrate love in the most awesome way … Beau Benedict Enthoven Williams.

"As with Coco, he is biologically ours, but born via our same incredible surrogate.

"We are so blessed to have our healthy son safely in our arms and are officially complete as a family. #happyvalentinesday #surprise #familyof6 #whodathunkitinthe90s The Williams Family xx."

The couple already have daughter Teddy, seven, son Charlton, five and daughter Colette - or Coco - who arrived via surrogate 17 months ago.

At the time of Coco's birth, Ayda wrote: "I spy with my little eye an extra little hand. So we have been keeping a very special secret!

"We are delighted to share with you that we have had a baby girl …. welcome to the world Colette (Coco) Josephine Williams!!

"It has been a very long and difficult path to get here, which is why we have kept it on the down low.

"Family comes in all forms, and this little lady, who is biologically ours, was carried by an incredible surrogate mother, to whom we will be eternally grateful."

Robbie, 46, married Ayda in 2010 after four years of dating.

Robbie Williams and wife Ayda Field.

The singer previously revealed how fatherhood had changed him, telling the Daily Star: "Back in the 90s, it used to be strippers and cocaine and now it's hummus and celery and my life is much better for that.

"I used to live on rock star hours, which was go to bed at three or four o'clock in the morning, and wake up in the afternoon.

"You quickly realise when you have a child you are not an insomniac but a bit lazy and prone to exaggeration.''

This story originally appeared on The Sun and has been reproduced here with permission