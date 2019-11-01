ROBBERY: Police call for witnesses, dashcam footage

The robbery took place near the Sawtell surf Life Saving Club, police said.

The robbery took place near the Sawtell surf Life Saving Club, police said.

LOCAL police are appealing to the public for information following a robbery in Sawtell this week.

Coffs-Clarence Police District detectives are investigating the robbery which took place near the Sawtell Surf Club just after 4.30pm on Monday.

Police said they are aware a number of people may have witnessed the incident, or may have seen a white utility being driven erratically in the Sawtell CBD at the time.

They are urging anyone who may have witnessed the incident or may have dashcam footage of the vehicle to contact Coffs Harbour Police Station on 02 6691 0799.