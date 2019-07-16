Roaming titles locked in for Coffs beaches

SURFING: More than 250 competitors will call Coffs Harbour home from this Friday when the Woolworths NSW Junior State Titles kick off.

Competitors will be vying for not only silverware but also a position into the upcoming 2019 Australian Junior Surfing Titles, which will take place in Western Australia at the end of the year.

All qualifiers for the Woolworths NSW State Junior Titles were determined by eight individual regional titles, which took place up and down the NSW coastline earlier this year.

Coffs Harbour City Council's Mayor Denise Knight was elated that the region would continue to build on its long and rich history of hosting junior surfing events.

"I'm thrilled that Coffs Harbour will again be hosting the Woolworths NSW Junior State Titles,” Knight said.

"An event like this further strengthens our great relationship with Surfing NSW, and the event itself is a brilliant way to encourage and support youth participation in sports.

"As a destination, I know the local tourism sector will look forward to welcoming competitors and their families from all over the state to enjoy the beautiful Coffs Coast.”

The daily schedule and location will be confirmed via the event hotline 0458247212 at 6.45am each day. The event will be fully mobile with Macauleys, Park Beach, Diggers, Gallows and Sawtell all venue options. The titles run from July 19-25. The last two days of the event will comprise of the NSW School Surfing Titles.