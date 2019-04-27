AFL stud’s schoolgirl girlfriend shocks Seven star

Wowee, Brian Taylor didn't see that one coming.

Roaming Brian always provides plenty of entertainment and the great man was at it again on Friday night as he unearthed some gold in the Port Adelaide changerooms.

The segment where Taylor goes into the winning team's sheds after a match armed with a microphone, camera and a licence to go rogue has become must-watch TV for footy fans and they were treated to another iconic moment when the Channel 7 commentator stopped by to chat to Xavier Duursma after Port's 12.16 (88) to 11.6 (72) victory over North Melbourne.

In his first season in the AFL after being drafted last year, 18-year-old Duursma has shown plenty of promise and had another impressive outing against the Kangaroos, kicking a goal and racking up 24 touches.

Fellow first-year player Connor Rozee ensured Taylor would pay Duursma a visit when asked to dish some dirt on his teammate.

"He was good with the women back in the day but he's got a girlfriend now so he's tied down," Rozee told Taylor.

The moustachioed maverick made a beeline for Duursma and the young gun introduced his best mate, cousins and better half, who were celebrating the win in Port's inner sanctum. After quizzing the teenager about his exuberant goal celebration - inspired by NBA star Reggie Jackson - talk quickly turned to Duursma's better half as Taylor put her on the spot.

BT: I thought this may have been your girlfriend over the back. How romantic is he by the way?

Girlfriend: He's pretty good.

BT: What's the most romantic thing (he's done)? What did you do on Valentine's Day for instance?

Girlfriend: I was actually at school, and he organised for my friend to get stuff brought to me at school. It was pretty cute.

This is where things took an interesting turn. The face Taylor made when he learnt she was still young enough to be at school said it all.

"This is younger than I thought," Taylor said. "Oh boy. I can't believe what we're unearthing down here."

Come again?

Taylor's colleagues in the Channel 7 commentary box certainly found the encounter funny, raising it with him later as he continued to roam.

"Hey BT, were you surprised at Xavier Duursma's girlfriend still being at school?" Hamish McLachlan asked.

"Shocked me," Taylor responded as McLachlan burst out laughing. "Absolutely shocked me."

"I could see that!" McLachlan replied.