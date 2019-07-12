Roadwork delays on Waterfall Way

ALLOW extra time if you're travelling along Waterfall Way this month as slope stabilisation work is carried out.

Changed traffic conditions will be in place during work carried out near Crystal Shower Falls, seven kilometres east of Dorrigo.

Road works will be between 7am and 6pm on weekdays, and is expected to be completed by Monday, July 29, weather permitting.

Traffic will be reduced to one lane and a reduced speed limit will be in place for the safety of motorists and workers. Portable traffic signals will be in place outside of work hours.

Motorists are advised to drive to the conditions, allow extra travel time, and follow the direction of signs and traffic control.

This is part of a program of works being carried out from Dorrigo to Bellingen, to stabilise the slopes around Waterfall Way and ensure the ongoing safety of motorists along this route.

Roads and Maritime thank motorists for their patience during this time.

For the latest traffic updates download the Live Traffic NSW App, visit livetraffic.com or call 132 701.