Roadside reserves receive funding

Hogbin drive will be one of the roads focused on for the reserve grants.

PROJECTS to protect and manage roadside reserves have been granted funding by the NSW Environmental Trust.

Local Government NSW (LGNSW) announced 21 council projects will receive grants including the Coffs Harbour City Council who will be given $50,000.

Roads the strategy will focus on in the Coffs Harbour LGA are Solitary Islands Way, Hogbin Drive and Bucca Road.

The programs are designed to protect significant biodiversity, connect vegetation across the landscape, provide valuable wildlife habitats and manage roadside reserves in the local area.

LGNSW president councillor Keith Rhoades said the project was an example of local government streamlining the management of roadside environment areas across council areas to deliver real environmental benefits.

"Roadside reserves conserve habitat and prevent erosion as well as having an aesthetic and ecological value.”