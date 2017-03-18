Roads Minister says RMS is probing hwy company's collapse

The collapse of Ireland-based Pacific Highway subcontractor KNF Constructions has impacted the livelihoods of 90 local employees.

NSW Roads Minister and Member for Oxley, Melinda Pavey MP, has expressed her deep concern for local construction workers after a company working on the Warrell Creek to Nambucca Heads Pacific Highway upgrade went into administration.

KNF Constructions, which is a sub-contractor to principal contractor Pacifico, went into administration on March 15.

Mrs Pavey said she was concerned for the future of the 90 workers, whose livelihoods have been thrown into doubt by the collapse of the company.

"This is incredibly disappointing news for the workers and their families, most of whom come from my local area," Mrs Pavey said.

"My office has been in contact with Roads and Maritime Services to see, what, if anything can be done to ensure these workers are picked up by the principal contractor Pacifico and given on-going work."

RMS is working with Pacifico to better understand the circumstances and consequences for KNF and its workers.

Roads and Maritime Services has advised the 20-kilometre Warrell Creek to Nambucca Heads Pacific Highway upgrade seeing 15 new bridges built, new interchanges at Warrell Creek and Bald Hill Road and access ramps at North Macksville should open to traffic later this year.

The $830 million project jointly funded by the Australian and NSW governments is about 62% complete.