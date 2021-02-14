ROADS: Labor raises spectre of regional job losses

The Armidale Road is one of the roads which Clarence Valley Council suggested might be taken back by the State Government. Photo: Clarence Valley Council

The Armidale Road is one of the roads which Clarence Valley Council suggested might be taken back by the State Government. Photo: Clarence Valley Council

Concern are being raised over the Government’s regional roads scheme as the Minister refuses to rule out the possibility of job losses stemming from their flagship election promise.

The NSW Government’s election commitment to take responsibility for 15,000km of roads was seen as a win for local councils burdened with hundreds of kilometres of rural road maintenance.

There has been significant interest in the scheme with 97 per cent of regional councils attending consultation sessions with an independent panel set up to guide the process, chaired by former NRMA president Wendy Machin.

The most raised topic during those sessions was funding arrangements for transferred roads.

DON’T MISS OUT: How to activate your free Daily Telegraph subscription

If councils are able to relinquish ownership, a significant liability will be taken off their books and a priority round opened last year for those deemed eligible by having roads needing urgent attention.

Shadow Minister for Regional Roads Mick Veitch (AAP Image/Joel Carrett)

However, there is concern the scheme could lead to maintenance contracts being taken up by the private sector rather than local councils and Labor’s shadow Minister for Rural Roads, Mick Veitch, wants assurances that no council will be worse off.

“The implementation of this decision by the Liberal and National government should not end in job losses in our regional and rural councils,” he said.

READ MORE: Council could seal financial windfall

“The Government has refused to guarantee there will be no job losses,”

“Councils and their employees throughout rural NSW are justifiably concerned about what will happen next.”

Roads Minister Paul Toole at the sod turning before the official start of the Coffs Harbour bypass.

While Regional Transport and Roads Minister Paul Toole refused to answer questions relating to Labor’s concerns, Transport for NSW responded with a short statement.

“The Panel is due to deliver its interim report and priority recommendations to the NSW Government shortly based on submissions received in the priority round,” the spokesperson said.

“No decision has yet been made on the reclassification or transfer of any roads.

“The Panel plans to deliver its full report, which will provide recommendations as per its Terms of Reference, later this year.”

Clarence Valley Council has previously indicated Armidale Rd and Clarence Way were prime candidates for the scheme, while it is unknown if Coffs Harbour City Council would nominate any roads for reclassification.

Tony Judge

Labor’s Coffs Harbour spokesperson Tony Judge said Council workers who maintained the region’s roads needed assurance their jobs were not under threat.

“Our region needs more secure, fairly paid jobs for local blue collar workers, not greater uncertainty about their future,” he said.

“They need to come clean about their plans.”