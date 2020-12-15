Roads cut as Orara River hits moderate flood level

THE Orara River is in moderate flood but won’t be peaking anytime soon at Glenreagh as the continuing deluge continues to spread out over agricultural land.

At 1pm the Bureau of Meteorology’s declared the Glenreagh automatic gauge at 9.98m but local resident and State Emergency Service member Noel Backman said there was long way to go before it reached the height of past floods.

Mr Backman had been up since 3.30am checking water levels across the local area and said torrential downpours were cutting off access to Coffs Harbour intermittently.

Access to Grafton was cut this morning as one of the area’s most notable bridges, the Bluff, went under water.

On the edge of town Tallawudjah Creek had burst its banks by mid morning, raising concerns from locals about the colossal amount of wooden debris which had fallen into the creek in recent months.

It has been a hot-button issue for residents who feared flood flows could push it down river and impact the Bluff Bridge.

“It’s going to be very interesting to see where all that is going to end up,” Mr Backman said.

But despite the possibility of worsening weather, Mr Backman said the mood in the community was good.

“Everybody knows we need this rain, the water table is very low and has been for 18 months and we are all looking forward to this rain.

“I know there is hardship for some people but we have really needed it.”

With the Orara River already at moderate flood level, the BOM is predicting it will peak at close to 11m at Glenreagh automatic gauge around 8pm tonight.