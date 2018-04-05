Road work to begin on Pacific Hwy in city centre

Traffic management and reduced speed limits will be in place as road work will be carried out on the Pacific Hwy between Combine and Beryl streets.

ROAD work is set to begin on the Pacific Hwy in the city centre this weekend.

Traffic management and reduced speed limits will be in place from Sunday, April 8, as road work will be carried out on the Pacific Hwy between Combine and Beryl streets.

The work involves removing the existing road surface and replacing it with asphalt.

Roads and Maritime Services started work in early March to resurface a one kilometre section of the Pacific Hwy, however it was delayed by wet weather.

The resurfacing work will resume on April 8 on the northbound carriageway from Park Ave to Beryl St and will take four nights to complete.

Line marking will then be carried out for three nights from Monday, April 16.

The work will be carried out between 6pm and 6am.

Access to properties will be maintained at all times, however on-street parking will be restricted in the work zone.

The work, which may generate some noise, will be carried out in sections along the project length.

Access to some side streets off the highway will also be closed at times with detours in place.

RMS will also complete joint repairs on Coffs Creek Bridge in May, taking seven nights to complete. More details will be made available soon.