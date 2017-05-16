Road trip for Coffs teams in FFA Cup

Taree City Wildcats keeper Josh Ferris is able to get both fists to a corner kick before Theng Shetter of the Coffs United Lions is able to get his head to it in their Westfield FFA Cup match played on Saturday.

THE postponed Westfield FFA Cup matches featuring Coffs United and the Coffs Coast Tigers will be played this weekend.

Northern NSW Football has worked closely with the Lions, Tigers, Byron Bay and Bangalow, coming to an agreement to move the host clubs fixtures to the Far North Coast.

With further rain expected again this weekend and to ensure the fixtures are played, the Round 5 Northern Conference Fixtures will be held on the synthetic pitch at the Southern Cross University in Lismore.

The two winning clubs from this Saturday's matches will progress to the NNSWF Westfield FFA Cup Final Series that is scheduled for June 10 and 12.

WESTFIELD FFA CUP

Round 5 - Northern NSW northern conference

To be played Saturday, May 20 at Southern Cross University, Lismore.

1pm - Coffs Coast Tigers v Byron Bay

3pm - Coffs United v Bangalow