Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Coffs Harbour will from Monday host the FFA National Youth Championships for Boys at C.ex Coffs Stadium.
Coffs Harbour will from Monday host the FFA National Youth Championships for Boys at C.ex Coffs Stadium. Trevor Veale
Sport

Road to glory for next generation of Socceroos

19th Sep 2018 12:00 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

COFFS Harbour will host more than 600 of Australia's finest footballers at the FFA National Youth Championships for Boys kicking off next week in Coffs Harbour.

Member for Coffs Harbour Andrew Fraser said the event was proudly supported by the NSW Government.

"In addition to being an opportunity for our young footballers to shine, this event is also an important one for the Coffs Coast showcasing our stunning slice of paradise, while providing a significant boost to local businesses, accommodation providers, restaurants and attractions.

The FFA National Youth Championships for Boys will run until next Friday.
The FFA National Youth Championships for Boys will run until next Friday. Trevor Veale

"In fact, the girls and boys competitions in the National Youth Championships are anticipated to deliver $2 million to the local Coffs Coast visitor economy."

The FFA National Youth Championships is the FFA's primary national competition for the under 13 and under 14 boys, and under 14 and under 15 girls age groups.

The 2018 FFA National Youth Championships for Boys kicks off on Monday and will run at the C.ex Coffs Stadium until Friday. The Girls Championships was held in July.

c.ex coffs stadium ffa junior championships football
Coffs Coast Advocate

Top Stories

    Father jailed over crash that killed son

    premium_icon Father jailed over crash that killed son

    News A father, who was driving under the influence of alcohol, has been sentenced to jail following the death of his son in a car crash last year.

    Bushfire burning behind education campus

    premium_icon Bushfire burning behind education campus

    News Firefighters remain on scene, working to extinguish a bushfire.

    Man charged over crash that saw car plough into cyclists

    premium_icon Man charged over crash that saw car plough into cyclists

    News The Coffs Harbour man will face court on October 29.

    Teen slam poet takes the limelight

    premium_icon Teen slam poet takes the limelight

    News Coffs' Solli Raphael has come a long way in less than a year.

    Local Partners