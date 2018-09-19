Road to glory for next generation of Socceroos

Coffs Harbour will from Monday host the FFA National Youth Championships for Boys at C.ex Coffs Stadium.

Coffs Harbour will from Monday host the FFA National Youth Championships for Boys at C.ex Coffs Stadium. Trevor Veale

COFFS Harbour will host more than 600 of Australia's finest footballers at the FFA National Youth Championships for Boys kicking off next week in Coffs Harbour.

Member for Coffs Harbour Andrew Fraser said the event was proudly supported by the NSW Government.

"In addition to being an opportunity for our young footballers to shine, this event is also an important one for the Coffs Coast showcasing our stunning slice of paradise, while providing a significant boost to local businesses, accommodation providers, restaurants and attractions.

The FFA National Youth Championships for Boys will run until next Friday. Trevor Veale

"In fact, the girls and boys competitions in the National Youth Championships are anticipated to deliver $2 million to the local Coffs Coast visitor economy."

The FFA National Youth Championships is the FFA's primary national competition for the under 13 and under 14 boys, and under 14 and under 15 girls age groups.

The 2018 FFA National Youth Championships for Boys kicks off on Monday and will run at the C.ex Coffs Stadium until Friday. The Girls Championships was held in July.