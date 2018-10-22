Road safety workshops

If you're a parent or supervisor of a learner driver, don't miss tonight's workshop on how to be an effective teacher.

If you're a parent or supervisor of a learner driver, don't miss tonight's workshop on how to be an effective teacher. s-c-s

ARE you teaching a learner how to drive?

If you're a parent or supervisor of a learner driver, don't miss tonight's workshop on how to be an effective teacher.

The Helping Learner Drivers Become Safer Drivers workshop, provided by Roads and Maritime Services will run from 6pm to 8pm today at the Park Beach Bowls Club.

This workshop includes information about licence conditions for learner and P-plate drivers, tips for using the learner driver log book and the importance of providing constructive feedback.

"Parents and supervisors play a vital role in helping young drivers gain the experience they need to be safe on the roads,” Member for Coffs Harbour, Andrew Fraser said.

"This workshop has been developed to help them teach these skills with confidence and ultimately make the journey from L-plater to P-plater safer for all road users.”

A second workshop will be help on Tuesday, October 23, aimed at helping older road users learn about changes to licensing rules.

"The older road users workshop will provide information and tips to improve safety for older drivers when they're out and about, on or near roads.

Bookings are essential, call 6764 6623 or email roadsafety@joblinkplus.com.au