Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
A road rage incident in which one driver rammed another has ended in blows in a servo.
A road rage incident in which one driver rammed another has ended in blows in a servo.
Crime

Road rage ends in servo blue

by JUDITH AISTHORPE
15th Mar 2020 10:48 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A road rage incident in which one driver rammed another has ended in blows in a servo in Berrimah.

A 35-year-old man is accused of crashing his 4WD into a silver ute on the Stuart Hwy at 4pm yesterday.

Watch Commander Siiri Tennosaar said the ute had four people inside including a 14-year-old girl.

The parties were known to each other.

The two vehicles then stopped at a petrol station in Berrimah where a further confrontation between the car's occupants occurred.

Senior Sergeant Tennosaar said the man was arrested at the scene and was later charged with aggravated assault, recklessly endanger serious harm, damage to property, and drive manner dangerous.

"A 36-year-old man received a head injury during the incident," she said.

Anyone with information regarding the incident is urged to contact Police on 131444.

crime road rage violence

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Federal Court dismisses case in day surgery drama

        premium_icon Federal Court dismisses case in day surgery drama

        News Coffs Coast: insufficient evidence surrounding allegations in medical matter.

        Mum's fright as snake slithers out of a bag of spuds

        premium_icon Mum's fright as snake slithers out of a bag of spuds

        News The potatoes were purchased at a supermarket in Coffs Harbour

        PHOTO GALLERY: Country Champs matches go down to the wire

        premium_icon PHOTO GALLERY: Country Champs matches go down to the wire

        Sport Two close finishes in Country Championship matches

        Finding the right mental health support

        premium_icon Finding the right mental health support

        News THERE is now a single point of contact for people on the Mid North Coast to connect...