Police inspect a car involved in a 2014 crash for which Cory John Lydiard was jailed for dangerous operation of a vehicle causing death.
Crime

Road ‘menace’ could kill again if released: Magistrate

Shayla Bulloch
21st Jan 2020 5:57 PM | Updated: 8:10 PM
A DANGEROUS driver who served jail time for a crash that killed a man could kill someone else "sooner or later" if released on bail, a magistrate said.

Cory John Lydiard was refused bail at Maroochydore Magistrates Court today after magistrate Matthew McLaughlin said there was no way he could be controlled.

The 26-year-old man was arrested near the Sunshine Coast on Bruce Highway last week after he allegedly drove dangerously across multiple lanes, crashed his car and ran from the scene.

Police prosecutor Jeanette Grigoris said Lydiard was allegedly overtaking cars at speed and veering across three lanes before clipping the front of another car.

Senior Constable Grigoris said he then allegedly drove down an embankment, crashed and ran from the scene.

A woman reportedly witnessed him running from the crash.

The court heard Lydiard previously served more than six year's jail in 2014 for dangerous operation of a vehicle causing death.

He was 19 when he was sent to jail.

Mr McLaughlin said Lydiard was a "menace" on the roads and could not think of any bail conditions that would control his behaviour.

"He's going to kill someone else sooner or later," he said.

Lydiard's bail was refused and he will remain in custody until his matters are transferred and heard at Mackay Magistrates Court.

