Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Lavenders Bridge at Bellingen under water on Tuesday morning. Photo: Frank Redward
Lavenders Bridge at Bellingen under water on Tuesday morning. Photo: Frank Redward
News

ROAD CLOSURES: List of Coffs Coast roads impacted by flood

Jasmine Minhas
15th Dec 2020 1:00 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A NUMBER of roads are closed as the rain continues to bucket down along the Coffs Coast and surrounding regions. Here is a list of flood affected roads as of noon, December 15.

People are reminded to exercise extreme caution, follow any signage, and do not attempt to drive through flood waters.

COFFS HARBOUR

- Ocean Parade

A section of Ocean Parade is closed at the train line and Coffs Creek bridge due to water on the road from high tides.

WESTERN HINTERLAND

- Bucca Road at Edward Sharpe Bridge

- Bucca Road at Porters Flat - Open, but exercise caution

There is water over the road. People are urged to proceed with caution.

- Orara Way at Bluffs Bridge

- Watkins Road

Watkins Rd is closed from Upper Orara Rd.

- South Island Loop Road at Boutwood Bridge, Upper Orara

- Eastern Dorrigo Way, Lowanna - Open, but exercise caution

Eastern Dorrigo Way has several landslips, the road has been reduced to one lane in four locations. Traffic control is in place and drivers are urged to follow signs and exercise extreme caution.

 

Edward Sharpe Bridge at Nana Glen was impassable on Tuesday. The Orara River swelled, reaching the minor flood level at Glenreagh on Tuesday morning. By 10am on 15/12/20 it was at 8.91m and rising. Photo: Tim Jarrett
Edward Sharpe Bridge at Nana Glen was impassable on Tuesday. The Orara River swelled, reaching the minor flood level at Glenreagh on Tuesday morning. By 10am on 15/12/20 it was at 8.91m and rising. Photo: Tim Jarrett

 

BELLINGEN SHIRE:

Below locations all closed due to flooding.

- Bridge Street at Lavenders Bridge

- Kalang Road at Moodys Bridge

- Sunny Corner Road

- Bowraville Road at Spicketts Bridge

- North Bank Road at Slarkes Bridge

- Waterfall Way at Gordonville Cutting

- Gordonville Road

- Summersvilles Road at Rosewood Bridge

- Darkwood Road at Leans Bridge

- Darkwood Road at Hobarts Bridge

- Darkwood Road at Richardsons Bridge

- Waterfall Way at Dorrigo Mountain

 

Lavenders Bridge at Bellingen under water on Tuesday morning. Photo: Frank Redward
Lavenders Bridge at Bellingen under water on Tuesday morning. Photo: Frank Redward

 

NAMBUCCA VALLEY:

Below locations all closed due to flooding.

- Shelley Beach Road

- Sullivans Road at Sullivans Bridge, Valla

- Valla Road near Newee Creek Road intersection

- Irvine Road at Tewinga Lane/Rodeo Drive intersection

More Stories

bellingen flood coffs harbour flood flooded roads road closures
Coffs Coast Advocate

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Athletes stuck with ‘goat track’ as decision delayed

        Premium Content Athletes stuck with ‘goat track’ as decision delayed

        Athletics For years they have been made to share facilities – with football, baseball and ‘millions of ants’

        IN COURT: 50 people facing court today

        Premium Content IN COURT: 50 people facing court today

        Crime Here is a list of everyone who is facing the magistrate today, Tuesday, December...

        IN PHOTOS: Heavy rain, rough seas lash the Coffs Coast

        Premium Content IN PHOTOS: Heavy rain, rough seas lash the Coffs Coast

        News Rivers swelled as rough seas lashed the coastline of Coffs Harbour on Monday...

        6000 extra sandbags brought in as tipping point reached

        Premium Content 6000 extra sandbags brought in as tipping point reached

        Weather Bellinger officially in flood as Orara Valley creeks start bursting the banks