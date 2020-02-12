News
ROAD CLOSURES: Water over bridges and roads at 20 locations
Today's road closures and traffic hazards on the Coffs Coast due to flash flooding:
- Bowraville Road - Road open use caution as vegetation may still be on the roadway following recent storms. Bowraville Rd closed south of Mailbells country Cottages, No vehicle access to Bowraville.
- Browns Crossing Rd - Closed at Browns Crossing Bridge Number 1 at the northern end. Brown's Crossing Bridge Number 3 southern end has reopened.
- Bucca Rd Nana Glen - Closed. Edward Sharpe Bridge - closed. Exercise extreme caution.
- Cochranes Pool Rd - Road flooded off Upper Orara Rd at Karangi, between Casuarina Lane and Watkin Rd. Do not drive through floodwaters.
- Duffus Rd, Corindi - Road flooded. Water over the bridge.
- East Bank Rd - Closed at Longs Bridge and Schooners Bridge. - Do not attempt to drive through flood waters.
- Eastern Dorrigo Way - At Lowanna. Closed in both directions to all traffic.
- Gillards Rd, Bucca - Road bridge closed. Water over the roadway and bridge.
- Hallgaths Rd - Water over the bridge. Load limit on Halgarth Bridge on Hallgaths Rd of 4.5 tonne. Signs are in place, motorists should take care.
- Hartley's Rd, Coramba - Road bridge closed due to eastern abutment damage. Closed until further notice. Crews on site.
- Herd's Rd, Bucca - Water over the bridge, do not cross.
- McClellands Rd, Bucca - Water over the bridge, do not cross.
- Morrows Rd - Nana Glen - Water over the bridge, do not cross.
- North Arm Rd - Stinging Tree Creek bridge - Bridge construction works have not been completed and side track detour has been washed away. Crews will attend this morning to repair the side track detour.
- Old Pacific Highway at Corindi - Water over the at Blackadders Creek.
- Promised Land Rd and Tallowood Point Bridge. Bridge is closed to all traffic due to structural failure.
- Randalls Rd - Water over bridge.
- Sherwood Creek Rd - Road is inundated by floodwaters, signs in place. Do not attempt to drive through floodwaters.
- South Arm Rd - Murrays Bridge closed. Causeway washed out due to flooding.
- Grants Bridge - Closed for repairs.
- Taylors Arm Rd - Burrapine McKays Bridge on Taylors Arm Rd, closed due to water over bridge.
- Bellingen Rd - Byrnes Bridge. Road remains closed to the public from Byrnes Bridge.