Here's a list of roads closed to flooding on the Coffs Coast today.
ROAD CLOSURES: Water over bridges and roads at 20 locations

Matt Deans
by
12th Feb 2020 9:30 AM
Today's road closures and traffic hazards on the Coffs Coast due to flash flooding: 

  • Bowraville Road - Road open use caution as vegetation may still be on the roadway following recent storms. Bowraville Rd closed south of Mailbells country Cottages, No vehicle access to Bowraville. 
  • Browns Crossing Rd - Closed at Browns Crossing Bridge Number 1 at the northern end. Brown's Crossing Bridge Number 3 southern end has reopened. 
  • Bucca Rd Nana Glen - Closed. Edward Sharpe Bridge - closed. Exercise extreme caution.
  • Cochranes Pool Rd - Road flooded off Upper Orara Rd at Karangi, between Casuarina Lane and Watkin Rd. Do not drive through floodwaters. 
  • Duffus Rd, Corindi - Road flooded. Water over the bridge.
  • East Bank Rd - Closed at Longs Bridge and Schooners Bridge. - Do not attempt to drive through flood waters.
  • Eastern Dorrigo Way - At Lowanna. Closed in both directions to all traffic. 
  • Gillards Rd, Bucca - Road bridge closed. Water over the roadway and bridge. 
  • Hallgaths Rd - Water over the bridge. Load limit on Halgarth Bridge on Hallgaths Rd of 4.5 tonne. Signs are in place, motorists should take care. 
  • Hartley's Rd, Coramba - Road bridge closed due to eastern abutment damage. Closed until further notice. Crews on site. 
  • Herd's Rd, Bucca - Water over the bridge, do not cross. 
  • McClellands Rd, Bucca - Water over the bridge, do not cross. 
  • Morrows Rd - Nana Glen - Water over the bridge, do not cross. 
  • North Arm Rd - Stinging Tree Creek bridge - Bridge construction works have not been completed and side track detour has been washed away. Crews will attend this morning to repair the side track detour.
  • Old Pacific Highway at Corindi - Water over the at Blackadders Creek. 
  • Promised Land Rd and Tallowood Point Bridge. Bridge is closed to all traffic due to structural failure.
  • Randalls Rd - Water over bridge. 
  • Sherwood Creek Rd - Road is inundated by floodwaters, signs in place. Do not attempt to drive through floodwaters.
  • South Arm Rd - Murrays Bridge closed. Causeway washed out due to flooding. 
  • Grants Bridge - Closed for repairs. 
  • Taylors Arm Rd - Burrapine McKays Bridge on Taylors Arm Rd, closed due to water over bridge.
  • Bellingen Rd - Byrnes Bridge. Road remains closed to the public from Byrnes Bridge. 

coffs coast council flash flooding flooding repairs road closures
