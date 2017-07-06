RMS unveil new digital licences for boaters

SMOOTH SAILORS: Boaters can now say goodbye to paperwork.

BOATERS can now say goodbye to paperwork following the roll-out of digital boat licences and vessel registrations across the state.

Minister for Finance, Services and Property Victor Dominello and Minister for Roads, Maritime and Freight Melinda Pavey announced the new digital services which allows boater to download their licence with a click of a button.

"The NSW Government issues more than 23 million licences and permits each year, covering more than 760 different categories. This means customers could be carrying up to six different government licences or permits in their wallet at any one time,” Mr Dominello said.

"By removing paperwork and embracing technology we are providing customers with a product that is fit for purpose in the digital age.”

Mrs Pavey said the move to a digital platform helps authorities make the waterways safer.

"Digital licences can be accessed or renewed within minutes not days which is great news for boating enthusiasts,” Ms Pavey said.

"Tide times, life jackets, fuel, fishing tackle, there's a lot to keep in mind when heading out on the water. Soon there will be one less item you will need to remember and as long as you have your phone you'll have your licence.”

The only exception is for personal watercraft licence holders who need to carry physical licences when out on a jet ski.

Boat licensing and renewals are now available under 'My Licences' in the Service NSW app.

More than 30,000 digital licences have been downloaded since the digital licence platform was launched last year.

The Responsible Service of Alcohol/Responsible Conduct of Gambling Competency Card and Recreational Fishing Fee became available digitally in November last year.