RMS prepare for heavy traffic ahead of Easter weekend

Congestion expected for those heading north this weekend.

Congestion expected for those heading north this weekend. Ivan Tykhyi

TRAVELLING north this Easter long weekend? Motorists are being advised to expect heavy traffic on the Pacific Hwy.

Roads and Maritime Services will temporarily cease work on the Pacific Hwy upgrade between Kew and Queensland from Thursday until April 3 to help ease the expected heavy traffic.

Congestion is particularly expected on the Pacific Hwy near Tyagarah over the long weekend as festival-goers attend Bluesfest at Byron Bay.

Motorists are advised to plan their journey, allow extra travel time and follow all signs.

Meanwhile double-demerits will be enforced from midnight Thursday until 11.59pm on April 2.

NSW Police have already begun Operation Merret, an unorthodox and proactive approach to road policing aimed at educating and empowering the public to make the right decisions on our roads.

During Operation Merret and throughout the Easter period there will be more police on the roads, not only targeting motorists for dangerous behaviours, but educating drivers on safe behaviour and encouraging those who are doing the right thing through positive reinforcement.

For the latest traffic updates download the Live Traffic NSW App, visit livetraffic.com or call 132 701.