RMS gives more time to have a say on Coffs Harbour Bypass

The Coffs Harbour community has been given more time to have a say on the Coffs Harbour Pacific Highway Bypass concept design.

ROADS and Maritime Services has advised the Coffs Harbour community that the closing date for submission on the bypass concept design has been extended.

The Coffs Harbour bypass preferred concept design is currently on display for feedback.

"To date, the project team have received a large number of submissions and would like to extend their thanks to all those who have provided comments and feedback," the RMS said in a statement.

"In response to community feedback, the closing date for submissions on the concept design has been extended until Friday, November 30."

Two land bridge options are proposed for the Coffs Harbour Bypass and one cutting. .

To have your say head to the Roads and Maritime Services website to view the concept design interactive map and latest project information.

You can provide your feedback on the design using the online feedback form or survey, or contact the project team directly on the details below:

Phone: 1800 550 621

Email: CoffsHarbourBypass@rms.nsw.gov.au

Post: 21 Prince Street, Grafton NSW 2460

It is understood the project team is currently finalising the environment impact statement for the project and it could be publicly released as early as December or January.