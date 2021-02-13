Menu
267 School Road, Palmers Island is up for sale for $2.1 million.
News

Riverside rural oasis to infinity and beyond

Jenna Thompson
13th Feb 2021 10:00 AM
When it comes to buying property in the Clarence Valley, one usually has to choose between living in a coastal, riverside or rural area of the region.

But for a cool $2.1m, you could enjoy the benefits of all three with this Palmers Island property.

Located at 267 School Road, this six-bedroom home, located only minutes from Yamba, features 200 metres of uninterrupted deep waterfront which is complimented by an infinity pool and endless views out over the hinterland.

"You don't see many infinity pools around, but if you want to build one that's the spot to build it," First National Real Estate Yamba agent Richard Hunt said.

267 School Road, Palmers Island is up for sale for $2.1 million.
In addition to the house, there is 18 hectares of prime, fully-fenced working pastoral land, a workers cottage, cattle yard and sheds.

"It's very nice and private and I don't think you realise just how private it is until you're heading down the driveway," Mr Hunt said.

"You get a good view of the Ashby hinterland, then in every room, if it's not looking out over the river, it's looking over the lush paddocks."

Mr Hunt said the property was originally a cane farm before being bought and developed in 1990.

"The home is designed by the vendor who has thoroughly enjoyed it ever since," Mr Hunt said.

"This is the first time this property has been on the market and interest is brewing."

