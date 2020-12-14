Rivers and creeks on the rise as SES waits for more

Craig McMahon watching the Bellinger River rise on Monday morning from behind the old butter factory.

THE Bellinger River was lapping at the bottom of Lavenders Bridge this morning at around 9.30am.

By 10am Bellingen Shire Council made the call to close it to traffic.

The community is accustomed to being split north/south and some locals like Craig McMahon were out watching the levels rise.

"I've only lived here a few years but was passing through in 2009 when they had two really big floods in the one year."

The Bellinger River at 9.30am on Monday morning before Bellingen Shire Council closed Lavender Bridge at 10am. Photo Janine Watson

With heavy falls on and off since Friday night, and more rain on the way, Council issued this statement just before 10am:

"With minor to moderate flood warnings currently issued across our Shire and the Mid North Coast, Bellingen Shire Council will issue further advice regarding the status of Lavenders Bridge as appropriate," a council spokesperson said.

Bellinger River flooding Dec 2020: Bellinger River just before Lavender Bridge was closed at 10am on Monday December 14

To access the shire's Disaster Dashboard, go to Bellingen Shire Council's website at www.bellingen.nsw.gov.au and click on the Disaster Dashboard link.

SES crews are being kept busy across the region responding to calls and carrying out reconnaissance on local creeks ahead of likely torrential rain in the afternoon.

Deputy unit commander for Coffs Harbour State Emergency Service Martin Wells said while they had fielded more that 40 jobs since yesterday they were still waiting for the more significant rainfall to come.

"We haven't seen the bulk of that rain come in yet, so this morning we have been doing some reconnaissance and intelligence gathering around the area. Just to see what all the creeks and bridges look like at the moment."

More heavy rain is headed our way. Photo by Frank Redward.

Mr Wells urged people to continue to monitor conditions, avoid driving into floodwaters and drive to conditions.

While the amount of overnight rain wasn't as significant as the early hours of Saturday, the worst is yet to come.

In addition to the worsening rain, the coast is currently experiencing one of its biggest spring tides of the year, peaking at around 2m at 8.30am.