Rivals once more into the breach

NOISY NEIGHBOURS: The local rivalry between Orara Valley and Sawtell has flared up again in 2018. Brad Greenshields

TOMORROW marks the third time in eight matches that Orara Valley and Sawtell have met in 2018.

So far the scoreline is 2-nil in Sawtell's favour but for Orara coach Col Speed, the positive out of the two sides meeting so often and both being at the top end of the table is it reignites a local rivalry.

"I think it's a good thing. You could tell there was a crowd increase last week when we played, and there was a good feel too,” Speed said.

"At this stage both clubs, both teams are playing a good style of football to watch too, which can only help.”

With Sawtell being victorious in the past couple of meetings, it could be said the Panthers are playing the better football, but Speed said his team was ready to tilt momentum back in its favour.

"The players were a bit hard on themselves after last week's loss,” he said.

"They admitted their contact was poor and that was something we worked on this week. We also need to play just a little bit smarter in a couple of areas.”

If the Axemen do win, it will be without the services of fullback Luke Beaumont and winger Steven Cetinich, who have both succumbed to injury.

Speed said Buddy Hart would play in the number one jersey while captain AJ Gilbert moved to the halves.

This afternoon, Coffs Harbour begins a long run of Saturday matches that will make Comets supporters change their weekend routine for the next month.

Nambucca Heads hosts Coffs Harbour today and will no doubt be fresh, having not played since May 13 thanks to having the bye twice in the past two weeks.

Tomorrow will be the Grafton local derby. After a scratchy start to the season, the Grafton Ghosts have returned to form and are now back on top of the table.