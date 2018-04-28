Rivals geared up for top of the table clash

Tomorrow's Group 2 match of the day is the most anticpated contest between local rivals Coffs Harbour and Sawtell in many years.

Tomorrow's Group 2 match of the day is the most anticpated contest between local rivals Coffs Harbour and Sawtell in many years. Brad Greenshields

TOP spot on the table is up for grabs tomorrow when Group 2's two undefeated teams meet in a blockbuster clash.

It doesn't matter where Coffs Harbour and Sawtell are placed on the table when they clash as their fierce rivalry always ensures a willing contest.

Tomorrow it's expected to go up a notch though with both sides in such strong early season form.

Coffs Harbour coach Brandon Costin said it's more than possible tomorrow's opposition has had the better start to 2018.

"We only just beat South Grafton last week and when you draw a line through Grafton and South Grafton, you'd say Grafton is better. Then you draw a line between Grafton and Sawtell and after the Panthers win a couple of weeks ago, you'd say Sawtell is better,” Costin said.

"We're going to have our hands full this week.”

Missing key players in the halves and at hooker, Costin was quick to grab underdog status ahead of the encounter at Geoff King Motors Park.

"Hopefully, fingers crossed, the local rivalry brings out the best in us,” he said.

What effect last week's non-competitive 40 minutes against Nambucca Heads will have on Sawtell's preparations for tomorrow's match won't be apparent until a few minutes after kick-off.

What is apparent is that Sawtell is trying to play an up-tempo game style and putting opposition defences under pressure.

Coffs Harbopur is an experienced line-up and will try to blunt that attack but Costin admits it's a task that is easier said than done.

"I think it's obvious they've been playing well,” he said.

"They look like a good side on paper.”

Coming back from last week's bye Orara Valley faces a stern test of its improved capabilities with a road trip to Grafton to face the reigning premier.

The health of Nambucca Heads' playing numbers will be the major talking point of its local derby on home soil against Macksville.

The Roosters had players playing two games of football last week to ensure it didn't forfeit but that's not a sustainable model for long term survival.

GROUP 2

All matches played at 2.30pm on Sunday.

Coffs Harbour v Sawtell

Grafton Ghosts v Orara Valley

Nambucca Heads v Macksville

Bye: South Grafton (lower grades play against Bellingen)