Rivalry will hit top gear at Rally Australia

HEAD TO HEAD: Mark Beard and Sam Hill will go from friends to foes during the Subaru RS Challenge at this year’s Rally Australia. Photo: Trevor Veale

HEAD TO HEAD: Mark Beard and Sam Hill will go from friends to foes during the Subaru RS Challenge at this year’s Rally Australia. Photo: Trevor Veale

WHEN the top rally drivers in the world converge on the Coffs Coast in three weeks' time, there'll also be two locals locking horns in a do-or-die battle.

Mark Beard and Sam Hill were once a dynamic duo, for years taking on the nation's best teams as driver and co-driver in Rally Australia.

Fast forward to now and Hill has the itch to be in the driver's seat, meaning the pair will be on a collision course from November 14-17.

The duo are competing in the Subaru RS Challenge, with crews coming from as a far as Victoria and possibly Tasmania for the event.

Hill is looking forward to testing his skills against someone he has the utmost respect for and considers a great mate.

"It will be the first time Mark and I have gone head to head, so it's going to be interesting," Hill said.

"I've only driven once before, which was in Tasmania and I ended up winning, so hopefully I can repeat that and keep my record intact," he added with a laugh.

Having guided Beard around numerous tracks across the nation, Hill believes the knowledge he's picked up will give him an edge.

"I think I've got an insight into how he'll go about the rally. It's going to be good to keep an eye on the times at every stage and see if we can keep up," he said.

"The cars are identical, so it comes down to each crew and how they perform over the two and a half days.

"Two hundred and twenty-three kilometres is a long way, so first comes the reliability of the car, then it's about their speed and endurance."

Both men will be behind the wheel of a Subaru Impreza - vehicles that were involved in the Subaru Australian Championship in the mid-2000s.

While Beard's car has been active for the past 15 years, about 400-500 hours have so far gone into Hill's car to get it up to scratch.

"It's been a big local effort," he said.

"We've done everything in-house - cutting, welding, grind­ing, painting. There's probably still 1000 ten-minute jobs to do on it.

"We can't thank our families - and the people who have helped us out along the way - enough."

During the event, BP Woolgoolga Service Centre will be running a competition open to anyone at the rally.

If you see Sam and his grey Subaru flying along, take a photo and upload it to social media with #SenditSam.

The three most creative photos will get a complimentary premium detail.

Hill's co-driver will be New Zealander Blair Read, with Jim Gleeson beside Beard