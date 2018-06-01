Menu
BIG IS BEST: Elizabeth Courtenay, Raj Garcia and Angel Bell having fun at the Big Banana.
Offbeat

Rivalry of 'big things' is hard to measure

Greg White
by
30th May 2018 4:00 PM

WHEN a cake representing the Big Pineapple edges out a cake representing the Big Banana in a national competition, one question must be asked.

How do Australia's 'big things' get along with each other?

Is the Big Ugg Boot continually trying to land a kick on the Big Golden Gumboot, and is the Big Cockroach forever plotting to make a meal of the Big Ant?

One person who may know the answer is the Big Banana's marketing expert Raj Garcha, still feeling the pain of losing out at the last minute to that big prickly thing from Queensland in the PANDSI Cake Off competition.

"Oh, it hurt losing right at the end to the Big Pineapple, but at least we all managed to raise over $56,000 for charity,” she said.

"However, we all still get on very well together and no hard feelings.”

Raj said being on the management team of the nation's very first 'big thing' was so much fun.

"Life is one very big adventure and we all get great exposure from being tagged on Instagram and the like, but I have to laugh at some of the big things around the place.

"I love the idea of the Big Tricycle with the frog riding the bike, or the Big Carrot in New Zealand.

"And the Big Boxing Crocodile is very funny when you think about it.”

So what's your favourite?

Coffs Coast Advocate

