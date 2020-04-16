Rita Ora blasted for virus escape

British pop star Rita Ora has been blasted for seeing out the coronavirus crisis in a rented holiday home.

Locals claim she has been living it up with friends at the South West property 241 kilometres from her North London home despite publicly backing lockdown rules, according to The Sun.

Her agent insisted she had arrived at the idyllic farmhouse on March 21 - prior to UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson's stay-at-home edict.

The singer, 29, will remain tucked away in the country retreat until it is safe to head home, predicted to be at least another three weeks.

The popstar is said to be enjoying bike rides at the rural haven. Picture: Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images

Residents said her party have been enjoying bike rides, shooing away neighbours on public footpaths near the property and using drones to follow them.

They add her guests were shouted at by a farmer after wandering on to private land.

One local wrote on an online residents' group: "Surely she should respect the rules and have stayed in f------ London?"

Another told how her seven-year-old son was "reduced to tears" by security staff screaming at them when they were on a nearby public footpath.

She said: "Minutes later a drone sent up from the property followed us as we walked away".

Meanwhile Rita has showed her 16.2 million Instagram fans snaps of her getaway, including hashtags "stayhome" and "activitiesfromhome".

Ora is staying at a country home in South West England. Picture: Instagram

Friends said she has had five people at her holiday home working on her album, and denies throwing raucous parties or being responsible for any behaviour that has upset locals.

One said: "She is deadly serious about coronavirus lockdown and doing her bit by self- isolating and not travelling home".

A live daytime TV interview the singer gave during lockdown on April 10, and Ora's online videos showing her clapping for the NHS, were filmed from the rural haven.

This story originally appeared on The Sun and has been republished with permission.