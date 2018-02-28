Risky business behind the wheel

Some drivers still don't get the message.

YOU'VE just used the drive through at a food outlet. What happens next?

According to a new report, there's almost a 50/50 chance you will put your hand in that takeaway bag and eat and drive.

Finder.com recently polled 1800 Australian drivers about their riskiest habits and munching on a burger or a burrito while behind the wheel was just one behaviour we admitted to.

The poll results showed there's also a good chance drivers are texting or making a call, a reasonable chance they're smoking or dealing with a child in the back seat and a possibility that they've fallen asleep, are reading or just decided to "see how far they could go with their eyes closed”.

Breaking it down the poll said parents of young kids are four times more likely to text and drive (43%) than those with adult children (9%) and 25% of women admit to reaching into the back seat to deal with children, compared to only 12% of men.

It seems one in seven Australians have driven with their knees while 14% of women admit to applying make-up behind the wheel.

Despite warnings and a strong media campaign, 34% of people still admit to using the phone while driving.

"Drivers should know that if an accident is caused by illegal activity behind the wheel, some comprehensive car insurance policies may not cover them for damage,” said Bessie Hassan, insurance expert at finder.com.au

During a recent one-day blitz in NSW, Operation Compliance 1, police may not have issued any "eating burgers or applying lipstick while driving” infringements, but they did issue more than 1200 infringements for mobile phone use.

Commander of Traffic & Highway Patrol, Assistant Commissioner Michael Corboy said the operation should serve as a warning for all drivers of the risks on our roads.

"Despite the numerous warnings and obvious dangers to drivers and innocent road users, the message not to text and drive, is just not getting through,” Mr Corboy said.

"In a single day, officers issued more than 1200 infringements to people who made the selfish choice to use their phone while driving.

"For anyone to take their eyes and concentration off the road and onto a phone while driving shows a complete disregard for personal safety and the safety of everyone else on the road.

"We have already lost 46 lives on NSW roads this year and the greatest tragedy is that many deaths were avoidable if people took responsibility for their actions.”