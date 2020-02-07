Another flood threat looms after the three day deluge

UPDATE: MODELLING is showing Cyclone Uesi, a category two system, that has formed in the Coral Sea could approach the East Coast later this week.

There has even been possibilities raised that Uesi could track unusually south between Brisbane and Sydney.

Forecasters have warned the waters off eastern Australia are unusually warm and that could give Uesi the momentum it needs to drift further south, possibly from tropical Queensland all the way down to around coastal NSW bringing more rain, big swell and gale-force wind.

Cyclones crossing the NSW coastline are extremely rare weather events.

One system that did so was TC 137.

In February 1953, this system crossed the coast near Tweed Heads as a severe tropical cyclone.

It then moved southwards inland from Ballina, Coffs Harbour and Port Macquarie as a category 1 cyclone.

In February 1990, Tropical cyclone Nancy crossed the coast near Byron Bay as a category 2 cyclone before it moved seawards once again.

In January 1964, TC Audrey tracked from the Gulf of Carpentaria crossing the coast again at Coffs Harbour as a category 2 cyclone.

In January 1950, TC119 tracked from the Gulf to Sydney as a category 1 cyclone.

A tropical cyclone that remained well offshore, but generated huge swells on the New South Wales coast included TC Yali in March 1998 that passed seawards over 500km east of Brisbane on a southerly track.

The Byron Bay wave recording station recorded significant wave heights to 5-metres and a peak wave height of 9.7 metres on March 26.

Beach erosion extended from the Sunshine Coast to northern NSW beaches.

TC Pam in February 1974 resulted in huge waves and damage on Sydney beaches while at least three cyclones between 1974 and 2006 have impacted Lord Howe Island.

Thankfully, this cyclone remains a long way off the Eastern seaboard and cyclones in their unpredictability are well known for not following the paths that modelling indicates.

But it's a system to watch closely over coming days.

Modelling for Friday showing Cyclone Uesi potential path, south of Queensland.

EARLIER: FROM flood rescues to fixing leaking roofs, the Coffs Harbour City SES had a busy weekend on their hands during a four day down pour.

From Thursday to Sunday, SES crews were involved in three flood rescues, cleaning spoutings, removing fallen trees and fixing leaking roofs.

"Overall we're pretty happy with how people responded to the flood warning," SES Coffs Coast Regional Local Commander Bill Roffey said.

"Messages don't quite get through about not playing, driving or entering flood waters though.

At around 9.30pm on Thursday night, Coffs and Grafton SES crews responded to reports of a car having been washed off the Orara Way by floodwater with the driver trapped inside.

The car came to rest in vegetation and the driver was able to get out.

"It was a big weekend, things have slowed down and it's clean up time now.

Water over the newly built Morrows Bridge at Nana Glen over the weekend. Kue Hall

In preparation for the oncoming rain, Coffs SES had a public sandbag point where members of the public could collect them to protect their homes.

"The Brelsford sand bagging point was very well utilised by people.

"People are doing a lot more to prepare now, they're certainly looking to help themselves by utilising the sand bags and having clean spoutings to make their homes a little bit more waterproof.

SES in action for flood rescue south of Grafton: SES crews from Coffs Harbour and Grafton were called to assist NSW Ambulance paramedics reach a patient trapped by flood water near Orara Way.

But the wet might not be over yet.

Cyclone Uesi formed in the Coral seas last night could threaten the NSW east coast.

Forecasters have warned the waters off eastern Australia are unusually warm and that could give Uesi the momentum it needs to drift further south, possibly from tropical Queensland all the way down to around coastal NSW bringing more rain and wind.

"We will cross that bridge when we get to it," Mr Roffey said.