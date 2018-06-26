Rising unemployment rate puts pressure on local youth

AN ARTS and music festival has marked 10 years since youth mental health service headspace was first established in Coffs Harbour.

The colourful event, which featured local and regional musicians and street artists, commemorated how far headspace had come since starting out at the PCYC in 2008.

The festival also provided a sobering reminder of how much work there is yet to do to combat the modern-day pressures young people face.

Community engagement and development officer for headspace Coffs Harbour, Gary Maher, said suicide was still the leading cause of death for young people aged 15-25.

"The message we're getting out with the festival is a lot of good work is being done, mental health is truly on the agenda, but there's still a lot to do,” Mr Maher said.

"Bullying is still a major issue, and in the digital world we've now seen issues arising from young people and their use of devices - gaming addiction has now been registered with the DSM as a mental health issue.

"It's been a great 10 years but we need to keep going, and we need to keep getting that funding from the government and try to increase it.”

Mr Maher said Coffs Harbour youth are encountering difficulties in the face of high youth unemployment, which has more than doubled in two years, standing at around 20 per cent.

Community engagement and development officer for headspace Coffs Harbour, Gary Maher. Jasmine Minhas

"It's a challenge for a lot of young people. Some don't want to move away and go to a big city to find work or to study, and the ones that stay can get stuck and can't get work, and can't find what they want to study and what they want to do with their life.

"In regional towns there's also a lack of services, so we do deal with quite a lot of young people. Here it's a no-wrong-door policy, we'll help with whatever we can.”

According to Mr Maher, the recent plebiscite also proved a difficult time for Coffs' LGBTIQ community, saying around 17 per cent of people who attend headspace Coffs Harbour identify as LGBTIQ.

"It's a big percentage and it's increasing,” he said.

"The problem is they're a marginalised group, and they're six times more likely to take their life than their straight friends.”

Overall, one in four young people has had a mental health issue in the past year.