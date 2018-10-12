Rising through the ranks

SHE'S rising through the grades and on her way to reaching her goal to compete on the nationals team next year with her beloved horse.

Coffs Harbour's Zoe Campbell and her horse Jacquetta have recently returned from a 1000km trip to Albury to compete in dressage, eventing and combined training.

After winning the Queensland zone two ODE championships, 16-year-old Zoe was eligible to compete at the Albury Wodonga Equestrian Centre and with the support from her family embarked on the two-day journey south.

"We went down to Albury, it took two days of travel with a horse and competed in the ODE on Saturday where we placed third,” Zoe said.

"On Sunday we competed in the combined event and came third too.

"I did pick up a few faults that cost me the win in eventing, they were entirely my fault as well so I was a bit annoyed we placed third but in the end that's the whole idea. Some courses catch some people out and only the best get through.

"Third is still a really great result and I'm really happy with it.

Combined training requires competitors to perform show jumping and dressage.

"I was quite shocked with our result in combined training as dressage is our weak point,” Zoe said.

"I wasn't expecting to do so well.”

Zoe has been competing in ODEs (one-day events) since she was about 10 and took to eventing when she found her horse enjoyed it more than show jumping.

"She's quite a brave, forward-moving horse,” Zoe said.

"We've been working on eventing and she took to it quite quickly and moved up grades quickly too.

"I've been riding Jacquetta since she was four and she's now 11. We've grown up and figured things out together.”

Zoe will continue to compete in events that will give her the right qualifications to be selected for the nationals team next year.