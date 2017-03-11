26°
Rising Suns ready for first home game

11th Mar 2017 4:00 AM
HOME GAME: The Coffs Harbour Suns face Tamworth at Sportz Central tonight.
HOME GAME: The Coffs Harbour Suns face Tamworth at Sportz Central tonight. Claudia Jambor

THEY'VE already notched a win on the road and now the Coffs Harbour Suns are eyeing off another victory tonight in their first home game of the Waratah League season.

Standing in the way between the Suns and victory will be old rivals Tamworth.

In a guaranteed epic encounter in front of a home crowd with tip-off at 6pm, the Suns boasting new recruits Jah Soloai and Jemoein Manns from the Bundaberg Bulls and Matt Cook from Newcastle showed what the Suns are capable of when they dominated Port Macquarie last week during the third quarter.

Cook made three baskets from beyond the perimeter against the Dolphins to turn the contest Coffs Harbour's way.

These recruits in addition to Darcy Kean, Andrew Williams and the other returning members could prove to be a powerful competitive force 2017.

New coach Chris Knight was happy with the season-opening performance but knows they've got more to prove.

Entry at Sportz Central tonight is $3 and if you're wearing Suns supporter gear, it's free.

WARATAH LEAGUE

Coffs Harbour Suns v Tamworth Thunderbolts

At Sportz Central. Tip-off: 6pm

