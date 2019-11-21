RISING RENEGADE: Leeson relishing role with WBBL side

Carly Leeson of the Renegades bowls during the Women's Big Bash League (WBBL) match between the Sydney Sixers and the Melbourne Renegades at Drummoyne Oval in Sydney last Sunday. (AAP Image/Craig Golding)

CRICKET :Clarence Valley product Carly Leeson has found her feet this season with Women's Big Bash League side Melbourne Renegades.

The talented all-rounder made the move from former side Sydney Sixers at the start of the season and has already featured in six of 10 games after just two games in the pink of Syndey.

Leeson said the move was the best decision she's ever made.

"Personally, it's been a great move for me from an opportunities point of view," Leeson said.

"I'm really enjoying the step up."

Leeson came up against her former side last weekend and was pleased to come away with a win.

"It was a good feeling beating the Sixers. It was a pretty big game for us in the course of the season because the ladder is pretty tight through the middle," she said.

"We'll take any points we can get but doing it over Sixers was special, not only because they're my former side but also because they're a really good side."

Carly Leeson of the ACT during the Women's National Cricket League (WNCL) One-Day match between Victoria and the ACT at Park 25 in Adelaide, Sunday, September 22, 2019. (AAP Image/Mark Brake)

Making a move to Canberra earlier this year to play for Women's National Cricket League side Canberra Meteors, Leeson is having a year to remember.

"I've been living in Canberra playing and training with the Meteors but I signed for Melbourne on a two-month contract and I've been going back and forth," she said.

"Canberra has been really nice, it's more laid back than Sydney and it really feels like home."

Leeson is currently juggling her time between Melbourrne and Canberra as well as doing part-time study to finish a degree in Sydney.

"It's pretty hectic but it's about managing my time and making the most of it all," she said.

The Renegades currently sit fifth in the WBBL but Leeson's mother, Ann Daniels, believes they have a good chance to make a run at the finals with some extra support from back home in the Clarence Valley.

"I think they can go deep into the finals, they need to win next few games to keep up, but if they do they have a really good chance," Daniels said.

"I've been watching games on TV or streaming them online. There's been a lot of support from back home.

"We try to watch every game and we went down to Melbourne to watch her over the weekend of her 21st ­birthday, which was pretty special."

Daniels, a former North Coast girls manager, is enjoying watching Leeson coming into her own across the country's top competitions.

"She's doing really well building up her confidence. She's enjoyed the move to Canberra," she said.

Leeson is pleased to be a part of the monumental growth of women's sport across all mediums in the last few years.

"Women's cricket is going from strength to strength and I'm so grateful to be a part of it," she said.

"The WBBL is growing exponentially and the WNCL is one of, if not the best, domestic competition in women's cricket."

Leeson's next game will be against the Sydney Stars in Ballarat at 2pm on Saturday.