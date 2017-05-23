24°
Business

Rising property prices kick market into gear

Barry France, Coffs Harbour Chamber of Commerce committee member | 23rd May 2017 5:00 AM
Coffs Harbour is one of NSW's growth areas.
Coffs Harbour is one of NSW's growth areas. Trevor Veale

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Cars For Sale

Search for local cars online now

COFFS Harbour is expanding and many people are considering the decision to take the opportunity to sell and buy a different home or renovate to suit the family's needs.

There are many factors to consider when deciding whether to renovate or buy a new property. To help you decide, here are the three important steps my wife and I followed to help us reach a decision...

Step 1: Be really clear about the type of property you want.

This requires you to think about your immediate and future requirements.

For instance, what will your family needs be in a year, two years or five years? Where will you be working? What sort of job will you have? Do you want to be close to family and friends? These types of questions will help you decide the type of property you need and its ideal location.

For example, you might want or need a property that is bigger, has a better garden or view, is in a different suburb or position - like closer to shops, transport and other amenities, has a better floor plan and even a different interior design.

Whatever your needs, you should compare and contrast them with your current home to help identify any major gaps or shortcomings.

Step 2: Compare property values in your street and suburb.

This is a very important step. This goes to the heart of assessing how your property stacks up against everyone else's, and whether there are any major price differentials.

If there are differences you need to find out why. For instance, it could be the issue of your home being outdated, or that it is on a smaller block, or a host of other reasons.

The reason for doing this is twofold. Firstly, to help you decide if it's worth putting the time, effort and money into renovating, and secondly to help reduce the likelihood of overcapitalizing - that is, spending too much on your renovation.

Step 3: Do your sums

Once you've completed steps one and two, it's time to start crunching some numbers and prepare a budget.

Your budget needs to be more than a guesstimate. You really need to bring in the experts - like a builder - to get a detailed costing of any planned renovations, as well as taking into account the full cost of buying and moving into a new property.

Remember, if you decide to sell and move, you will need to factor stamp duty, legal fees and moving costs into your budget. You also need to assess the extent to which the proceeds of the sale of your existing property will cover the total costs of your new home.

Coffs Coast Advocate
Rising property prices kick market into gear

Rising property prices kick market into gear

COFFS Harbour is expanding and many people are considering the opportunity to sell and buy a different home or renovate to suit the family's needs.

Bypass under Senate Budget Estimates committee's microscope

The timing to start construction of the Coffs Harbour bypass has been anticipated to "follow-on immediately from the construction of the four-laning (of the Woolgoolga to Ballina upgrade)" according to former Deputy Prime Minister and former Minister for Infrastructure and Regional Development Warren Truss.

Departmental Secretary reveals no costings received yet for bypass.

LIVE BLOG: Two debutants in Blues team for Origin I

Jarryd Hayne will return to the NSW side.

Diner reimbursed after finding steel in his burger

Simon Towler claims he had been seeking reimbursement from McDonalds' insurance company for almost a year.

McDonalds to foot the dental bill of diner injured by burger

Local Partners

Nation's farmers to tour Northern Rivers jersey dairy farms

DAIRY farmers from across the country will flock to Lismore today for the four-day, annual Jersey Australia Conference.

When it comes to clotheslines the Hills Hoist rules

ICONIC DEVICE: Judy King, of Richmond Hill, has fond memories of the Hills Hoist in backyards across Sydney in the 1950s.

Iconic brand is voted most trusted

What to expect at Birds of Tokyo's Ipswich gig

The band will perform at the Racehorse Hotel on Friday.

BAND member Glen Sarangapany talks music, pub grub and doing shoeys

Petula Clark delighted to sing live for Australian fans

STILL TOURING: English singer Petula Clark is coming to Queensland.

English star Petula Clark still puts on a great show, even at 84.

Do you really know your road rules?

Cars travel around the roundabout at Villiers and Fitzroy Street. Photo Adam Hourigan / The Daily Examiner

List of the top 10 most misunderstood road rules in NSW.

Bay to star in Hollywood shark thriller ‘Cage Dive’

A great white thriller that had scenes filmed on the Fraser Coast has been picked up by a major US movie studio.

Celebrity sex tapes: Where does all that money go?

Basically, did Paris and Kim earn fortunes from their videos?

Cher, 71, and Celine Dion wow world at Billboard Awards

“I’m 71 yesterday and I can do a five-minute plank, OK.”

Judah's return to The Voice stage is a knockout

Judah Kelly performs during his knockout round on The Voice.

QUEENSLAND singer nails Adele hit.

WIN acquires rights to Southern Cross Media television

WIN network coverage

Changes to take effect at end of the month

Wentworth star Daniielle Alexis: "I was born a boy"

Wentworth star Daniielle Alexis has revealed she was born a boy

Dwayne Johnson, Tom Hanks announce White House bid on SNL

Dwayne Johnson is “officially” running for president in 2020

Popular Family Friendly Neighbourhood

45 Coriedale Drive, Coffs Harbour 2450

House 4 2 2 $499,950

Spacious & elevated, this 4 bedroom home situated on popular Coriedale Drive is close to Child Care, playing fields and just a short drive the Coffs CBD. Light and...

Affordable Diggers Beach...

42 Driftwood Court, Coffs Harbour 2450

House 3 2 2 $525,000 ...

New to the market and located in beautiful Diggers Beach this three bedroom, contemporary home offers vibrant feature walls, large north facing entertaining deck...

On top of the world...

91 Sealy Lookout Drive, Korora 2450

House 3 2 2 $975,000 ...

Positioned approximately 300 metres above sea level, this property boasts some of the most breathtaking views that the Coffs Coast has to offer. Located at the top...

Sun, surf, sand and location...

21 Manning Avenue, Coffs Harbour 2450

House 3 2 2 $489,000 ...

This three bedroom single level home in the popular Park Beach area will certainly surprise. Beautiful polished timber floors, open plan living and a large kitchen...

Amazing Modern Home Nestled in Woolgoolga

2/21 Fawcett Street, Woolgoolga 2456

House 3 2 3 $780,000

Nestled at the top of the hill with only minutes' walk to beach and central Woolgoolga this modern contemporary built weatherboard home is a must to inspect. Upper...

Size, location and lifestyle...

6 Remembrance Close, Coffs Harbour 2450

House 7 4 4 $779,000 ...

This architecturally designed, quality built home uniquely boasts seven bedrooms, four bathrooms, multiple living areas and a four-car garage. Upstairs features...

Your Own Private In Town Oasis

44 Coramba Road, Coffs Harbour 2450

House 4 2 2 $469,000

An ultra convenient in town location, set back from the street and gated for privacy. This 4 bedroom family home is landscaped, tastefully renovated and decked out...

Wow... Stunning home, perfect location...

13 Dyer Rd, Coffs Harbour 2450

House 5 2 2 $549,000

Amazing spacious home has everything you need. Walking through the grand entrance upstairs you have three large bedrooms, ceiling fans, two have built-in robes...

City Centre with Large Shed. Renovate Now, Develop Later

9 Meadow Street, Coffs Harbour 2450

House 3 2 2 $419,000

This property has bucket loads of potential. A popular location walking distance to Coffs Harbour CBD, the property comprises a generously sized 3 bedroom cottage...

Private Freestanding Villa in Beachside Korora

3/95a James Small Drive, Korora 2450

Villa 2 1 1 $315,000

Situated in the northern beaches, just 6 minutes drive to Coffs Harbour. This immaculate freestanding villa enjoys a private position with only one immediate...

One of Maryborough's most historic homes is still for sale

FULL OF HISTORY: Trisha Moulds is owner of the historic Tinana state known as Rosehill. The beautiful home is currently for sale.

It has been the scene of both joy and tragedies over the years.

The face of the Sunshine Coast's overpriced rental crisis

Alyx Wilson had to rent a $385 unit in Currimundi because the market was too competitive for cheaper rental housing. She is now renting a room from friends who own a house in Currimundi, and says its much more affordable.

Young people feel the strain in competitive, expensive rental market

WATCH: Take a tour of a tradie's dream home

5a Bruce Hiskens Court, Norman Gardens, going for $720,000. INSET: Lea Taylor.

Huge block with potential for anything

REVEALED: Where it's cheaper to pay off a mortgage than rent

6/190 Ewing Rd, Woodridge, is listed for offers $215,000. Picture: realestate.com.au

Brisbane suburbs where it is cheaper to buy than rent

Close to everything, yet blissfully private

SNEAK PEEK: This private and elevated Coffs Harbour home is on the cover of this week's Real Estate Property Guide.

The Real Estate Property Guide is online now.

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!