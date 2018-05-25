Rising hockey stars picked for North Coast

THERE'S no stopping the growth of hockey in the Coffs Coast area with five talented local athletes selected to play for the North Coast team in the PSSA State Hockey Championships.

The North Coast area stretches from Port Macquarie right up to the Queensland border and three local boys and two girls were named in the North Coast sides after stellar performances at the selection trials in Grafton earlier this month.

Levi Fischer, Riley Meenahan and Fynn Harrison will represent the boys in Narrellan from while Molly Williams and goalkeeper Ella-Ruth Beynon-Whitelaw will travel to Moorebank.

This will be the first major tournament for these players and they are all looking forward to the experience.

"Molly, Fynn and Levi are still only in year 5," Chris Shipman, the co-ordinator of the North Coast PSSA boys team said.

"This will be a valuable learning experience for them and a great opportunity to see how they perform against the older kids".

Hockey Coffs Coast president Joel Matthews said this high level of representation is yet another reflection of Hockey Coffs Coast's ongoing commitment to junior development and growing the game in the local area.

"It's very exciting," Matthews said.

"We're producing some great young players and to have five kids representing the North Coast is extremely pleasing.

"We're really proud of what these juniors have been able to achieve. They are the future stars of the sport."