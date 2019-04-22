Rise to your potential through specialised program

LOCAL HERO: Aspiring players will want to follow in the footsteps of former Sawtell Panther Jarrod Wallace.

RUGBY LEAGUE: A special rugby league program aimed towards aspiring players is back to fuel the next generation in 2019.

The RISE Rugby League Development Program is for juniors born between 2004-2006 and provides specialised training and education through a holistic rugby league developmental experience.

Applications are open to all players who have not played representative football within the last two years or are currently part of a rugby league academy/program.

Players must also be currently registered to a junior rugby league club, have played the sport for a minimum of two years and have an aspiration to pursue the sport.

Those who are selected must be willing to work hard and commit to the entire program and live by the RISE philosophy of respect, inspiration, selflessness and excellence.

The program will be made up of five sessions, each consisting of an on-field component, physical development component and a socio-emotional component called Life-Fit which is run by professors from Griffith University.

The program costs $250 and will be held on May 12, June 3, July 3, July 31 and August 28. Visit www.playnrl.com/rise.