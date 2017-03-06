28°
Rise of female bread winners

6th Mar 2017 9:00 AM
International Women's Day highlights the proportion of female bread winners.
International Women's Day highlights the proportion of female bread winners.

FOR International Women's Day last year, Roy Morgan investigated the topic of gender parity in the workforce.

Because the workforce can reveal so much about a society's gender norms, this year's International Women's Day on Wednesday is a great opportunity to shine the spotlight on Australia's working women once again. This time, we reveal that more women than ever are their household's main income earner.

In 2006, 39% of all Australian women reported being their household's main income earner, compared with 73% of men.

A decade later, the latest findings from Roy Morgan show that more than half (52%) now say they're the main breadwinner, with the proportion of men saying the same barely changing (74%).

Obviously, a person's living arrangements influence their breadwinner status.

For example, while 57% of women who live with a partner but no kids say they're the main income earner (up from 37% in 2006), only 33% of those who live with their partner and at least one child self-identify this way.

Unsurprisingly, 95% of women in single-parent households are the main breadwinner (up from 91% a decade ago).

