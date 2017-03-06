Rise of female bread winners

FOR International Women's Day last year, Roy Morgan investigated the topic of gender parity in the workforce.

Because the workforce can reveal so much about a society's gender norms, this year's International Women's Day on Wednesday is a great opportunity to shine the spotlight on Australia's working women once again. This time, we reveal that more women than ever are their household's main income earner.

In 2006, 39% of all Australian women reported being their household's main income earner, compared with 73% of men.

A decade later, the latest findings from Roy Morgan show that more than half (52%) now say they're the main breadwinner, with the proportion of men saying the same barely changing (74%).

Obviously, a person's living arrangements influence their breadwinner status.

For example, while 57% of women who live with a partner but no kids say they're the main income earner (up from 37% in 2006), only 33% of those who live with their partner and at least one child self-identify this way.

Unsurprisingly, 95% of women in single-parent households are the main breadwinner (up from 91% a decade ago).