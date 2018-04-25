Risaldar cheap as chips

The Sally Taylor-trained Risaldar storms home to an emphatic win at Coffs Harbour.

Bruce Thomas/Trackside Photograp

IT'S the story of how a Coffs Harbour trainer managed to pick up one of racing's great cheap investments.

Sally Taylor bought Risaldar for only $1000 at a sale for tried horses.

Much less than Goldolphin's Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum paid for the Sepoy colt before the Sheikh was told his new purchase was a 'roarer', a condition which limits the amount of oxygen a horse can inhale.

Unpeturbed, Taylor went to a sale and bought the gelding.

"There were two horses I was interested in buying. When the first came out the the bidding was too high for me so I missed out,” she said.

"When this one came up no-one else bid. Mine was the first and last bid. I should've bid a bit less, I might've got him cheaper.”

Brought home, upon inspection by local vets Taylor was told Godolphin's team was too hasty in making their roarer diagnosis. All that was wrong with the three year-old was an infection of the epiglottis.

Three months in the paddock to recover and now Taylor has received quite the return on her investment after the gelding won last week.

"I actually got my money back when he finished fourth at Gosford,” she said.

Risaldar is running again at Coffs Harbour on Friday in the Country Only Class 2 Showcase Plate over 1400 metres in a showcase meeting where the total prizemoney for each race is $30,000.

The Grafton Cup winning trainer admits it's having horses in her stable like Risaldar that gives her a real buzz.

"I like to buy ones that have a few issues to be honest,” Taylor said.

"I get more satisfaction out of training a winner with a horse that someone else said irreparable.

"Besides I acn't afford to buy $50,000 horses.”