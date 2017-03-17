Ripped for Ocean Run

HAVE you always wanted to see all the beaches on the coast but haven't found the right motivation?

Well, it's finally arrived - the annual Bailey Centre Great Ocean 45km Run from Red Rock to Coffs Jetty has rolled around again.

If you're spending the day enjoying the sun or surf on one of the beaches, be sure to cheer on the runners as they compete for first place.

Over 50 fit people will put themselves to the test to endure the run tomorrow.

A number of runners will be coming from Queensland providing plenty of competition for those with local knowledge on their side.

The run is sponsored by the Bailey Centre and Amart Sports.

Wild weather is predicted and in previous years a strong southerly has added an extra challenge to the run.

The event is scheduled to maximise the amount of low tide running but if there are big seas and driving rain, this year's effort will be one to remember for those who complete the full distance.

The race officially starts at 6am but some runners will start earlier with headlamps.

Runners will have a briefing for the event at Arrawarra Headland today at 2pm.