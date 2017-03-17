28°
News

Ripped for Ocean Run

Rachel Vercoe
| 17th Mar 2017 7:30 AM
RUNNING MAN: Woolgoolga local Rodney Koopmans enjoying the sunshine on a previous Great Ocean Run.
RUNNING MAN: Woolgoolga local Rodney Koopmans enjoying the sunshine on a previous Great Ocean Run. Contributed

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Cars For Sale

Search for local cars online now

HAVE you always wanted to see all the beaches on the coast but haven't found the right motivation?

Well, it's finally arrived - the annual Bailey Centre Great Ocean 45km Run from Red Rock to Coffs Jetty has rolled around again.

If you're spending the day enjoying the sun or surf on one of the beaches, be sure to cheer on the runners as they compete for first place.

Over 50 fit people will put themselves to the test to endure the run tomorrow.

A number of runners will be coming from Queensland providing plenty of competition for those with local knowledge on their side.

The run is sponsored by the Bailey Centre and Amart Sports.

Wild weather is predicted and in previous years a strong southerly has added an extra challenge to the run.

The event is scheduled to maximise the amount of low tide running but if there are big seas and driving rain, this year's effort will be one to remember for those who complete the full distance.

The race officially starts at 6am but some runners will start earlier with headlamps.

Runners will have a briefing for the event at Arrawarra Headland today at 2pm.

Coffs Coast Advocate
Baden Bond: Man and woman charged with toddler's death

Baden Bond: Man and woman charged with toddler's death

A MAN and woman have been charged with murder after police appealed for information into the disappearance of toddler Baden Bond, who vanished a decade ago.

Ripped for Ocean Run

RUNNING MAN: Woolgoolga local Rodney Koopmans enjoying the sunshine on a previous Great Ocean Run.

Runners put their fitness to the test.

Why are we so behind the times?

It's legal in New Zealand already and Australia is calling for a vote ...

CEOs call on government for action on same sex marriage plebiscite

Celebrating the century

Ernest Selwyn Hedditch turned 100 earlier this week.

1917 was just the beginning

Local Partners

Farmers' skills flourish through workshops

Farmers on the North Coast have received support for their agricultural production systems with workshops held in the Hastings, Nambucca and Dorrigo areas.

Local youth mental health on the agenda

New campaign, funding and a headspace outreach service for the Nambucca Valley have been announced.

New campaign, funding and a headspace outreach service for Nambucca

Daredevils of Nitro Circus to thrill Lismore

Oakes Oval in Lismore will host the sell-out, worldwide phenomenon that is Nitro Circus Live during its 15-city Australian tour in April.

The (in)famous 55-foot high Nitro Giganta ramp is the centrepiece

Have dinner with a wizard of the willow

Sir Viv Richards.

Sir Viv Richards speaking at Coffs Harbour Racing Club on Saturday.

Classical sounds of fine music

Rhapsody at the Gallery.

Experience intimate first hand classical opera voices.

Dame Julie Andrews in Queensland for My Fair Lady

SHE'S not the Queen but Dame Julie Andrews Brisbane visit is almost like a royal tour.

Video shows Prince William gyrating with blondes

What will Kate think? The Prince can be seen in the background with his hand on a woman's waist.

“It’s safe to assume that Kate will be far from happy about this.”

Todd Sampson puts his faith in science to the test

Todd Sampson in a scene from the TV series Todd Sampson's Life on the Line.

Gruen favourite creates another science series that’s fun to watch.

Daredevils of Nitro Circus to thrill Lismore

Oakes Oval in Lismore will host the sell-out, worldwide phenomenon that is Nitro Circus Live during its 15-city Australian tour in April.

The (in)famous 55-foot high Nitro Giganta ramp is the centrepiece

Celeb chef and MKR judge Colin is coming to the Coast

The MKR judge is heading back to the region for a good cause

Money raised at the event will go to Rally for a Cause.

Elton John concert's good for business

Carole Henry with her extra Elton John tickets that she plans to put towards an accommodation package.

Many accommodation providers are already sold out.

Umbilical Brothers put their spin on Disney stories

The Umbilical Brothers star in the new season of the children's TV series The Book of Once Upon A Time on Disney Jr.

COMEDY duo joins new season of The Book of Once Upon A Time.

&quot;True Elegance &amp; Style&quot;

54 Kratz Drive, Coffs Harbour 2450

House 3 2 2 $749,000

Elevated among the trees in a serene and picturesque cul-de-sac setting, this prestigious home provides a lifestyle of unrivalled luxury and sophistication with...

A home with a heart-lifting vista on 2,813m2 block...

160 Gaudrons Road, Sapphire Beach 2450

House 3 2 2 $579,000 ...

This welcoming home boasts a beautiful mountain view with ocean glimpses that will lift your spirits and a quiet location that promises a life of peace and...

Calling all Investors!!

1 Stableford Place, Coffs Harbour 2450

House 3 2 1 $449,000

After a lovely investment property in a CBD location with a fabulous tenant already in place, then look no further. This home has been tastefully updated and with...

Better than new! Better not wait!

135 Shephards Lane, Coffs Harbour 2450

House 4 2 2 $599,000 ...

Why go through the hassle and time of building when all the hard work has been done for you...this home offers you the opportunity to just move straight in and...

Much more than you expect!...

749 Valery Road, Valery 2454

Residential Land 0 0 $650,000

Set amongst an idyllic 40ha (100 acres)approx. bush block (with good cleared areas) meandering creek, rainforest, fabulous trails and tracks for walks, horse...

Absolutely stunning home with amazing views...

157 North Island Loop Road, Upper Orara 2450

House 4 2 3 $759,000 ...

This unique property speaks for itself, perfectly located only a 15 minute drive to Coffs Harbour centre, and only 20 minutes away to the Airport, Beaches...

Stunning home with everything at your doorstep...

299 Sawtell Road, Boambee East 2452

House 5 3 8 $579,000 ...

Walking upstairs into this beautiful renovated home your eyes light up. Open plan design, modern kitchen includes stainless steel appliances, large walk-in...

Amazing views - approx 1193m2...

65a Vera Drive, Coffs Harbour 2450

House 4 2 2 $439,950

Sitting in the sought after family area of Vera Drive, this full brick, four bedroom home ticks all the boxes. Relax in the breeze on the huge entertaining deck...

Quality build in premier location...

42 Kratz Drive, Coffs Harbour 2450

House 4 3 3 $945,000 ...

Secluded from the street, elevated and offering commanding aspect and hinterland views, this new to the market property offers privacy, size, and quality of...

Beautiful Diggers Beach...

1/2 Langley Close, Coffs Harbour 2450

House 4 3 2 $690,000 ...

Surrounded by parkland and only a short stroll to beautiful Diggers Beach this tastefully renovated duplex offers location, lifestyle and luxury. Upstairs you're...

Costs rise to own and rent

COSTS RISE: Affordability has decline for renters and owners.

Housing affordability declines for owners and renters

$1.8m of red soil goes under the hammer in Bundaberg

SOLD: The property at Howletts Rd, Alloway, which went under the hammer on the weekend for $1.8 million.

Red soil, fruit trees and a backing onto the Elliott River

More than 70 beach evacuations just over Christmas

Great white sharks have been responsible for two fatal attacks on North Coast beaches in recent years.

"You do not get to the top of the food chain being an idiot"

It's all you love about Sawtell

SAWTELL LIVING: This character cottage offers the Sawtell village lifestyle.

Live the beachside village lifestyle Sawtell offers

Coffs gets "off the plan” savvy

SOLD: The Botanica North project is one of many to have sold off the plan on the Coffs Coast in recent times.

Buyers are bucking a regional trend and buying off the plan

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!