Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Five police officers have been injured and seven people are in custody. Picture: Steve Tyson
Five police officers have been injured and seven people are in custody. Picture: Steve Tyson
Crime

Riot police called to wild brawl outside hotel

20th Oct 2019 9:08 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

Five police officers have been taken to hospital as riot officers were called in to break up a large brawl outside an inner Sydney hotel.

Seven people are in custody after the fight erupted outside the venue at Bayswater Rd, Potts Point, on Saturday night.

The fight erupted outside the venue at Bayswater Rd, Potts Point. Picture: Steve Tyson
The fight erupted outside the venue at Bayswater Rd, Potts Point. Picture: Steve Tyson

Police were called about 11.20pm to reports of a disturbance breaking out after a man was removed from the hotel.

Four officers suffered suspected head injuries and a fifth had an injured arm, police said.

Paramedics treated several people who were sprayed with pepper spray.

Paramedics treated several people. Picture: Steve Tyson
Paramedics treated several people. Picture: Steve Tyson

 

Police at the scene of the brawl. Picture: Steve Tyson
Police at the scene of the brawl. Picture: Steve Tyson
Four officers suffered suspected head injuries. Picture: Steve Tyson
Four officers suffered suspected head injuries. Picture: Steve Tyson

More Stories

brawl crime editors picks riot police

Top Stories

    Tributes flow for 'larrikin' killed in motorcycle crash

    premium_icon Tributes flow for 'larrikin' killed in motorcycle crash

    News THE man killed in yesterday's motorcycle crash on Waterfall Way has been remembered as a larger than life character by those closest to him.

    WIN: Tickets to the Vodaphone Gold Coast 600

    WIN: Tickets to the Vodaphone Gold Coast 600

    News It's time to party in paradise. Will you be there?

    Coffs Coast home cook realises her dream of writing a book

    premium_icon Coffs Coast home cook realises her dream of writing a book

    News SANDY Luhrs said she first fell in love with cooking as child.