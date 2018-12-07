Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
The Victoria Police riot squad were called in to deal with a major brawl between a large number of youths at Chelsea. Picture: Supplied
The Victoria Police riot squad were called in to deal with a major brawl between a large number of youths at Chelsea. Picture: Supplied
Crime

Riot police called in over youth brawl

by Ryan Tennison
7th Dec 2018 6:57 AM

Riot police and the dog squad swarmed the seaside suburb of Chelsea last night after a large group of unruly youths started brawling.

The incident, involving mainly youths of African appearance, unfolded at a carpark on Bath St shortly after 6pm on Thursday.

A Victoria Police spokeswoman said police attended and spoke to a number of youths who had reportedly been fighting among themselves.

"Police moved the youths on without making any arrests and they made their way to the Chelsea foreshore," she told the Herald Sun.

"Police remained in the area, patrolling the foreshore and the shopping precinct for the next several hours responding to reports of unruly and anti-social behaviour by several groups of youths."

Members from the Public Order Response Team and Canine Unit helped local police at the scene.

Witness Alex said he believed there were up to 50 youths in the area and he saw some yelling at police.

"There was a huge police presence, I've never seen anything like it in my life," he told the Herald Sun.

The youths were all dispersed by 11pm. Police issued two infringement notices for summary offences.

riot youth brawl

Top Stories

    Your guide to drone flying

    premium_icon Your guide to drone flying

    News IF you've put in a Christmas wish list to Santa this year asking for a drone, here's some top tips you'll want to follow before sending it into the air.

    • 7th Dec 2018 7:00 AM
    'See u when my blade is hanging out your neck'

    premium_icon 'See u when my blade is hanging out your neck'

    Crime Victim received more than 100 messages and phone calls in two days

    Truckies pose question how can a semi-trailer be invisible?

    premium_icon Truckies pose question how can a semi-trailer be invisible?

    News The invisible truck phenomenon drivers see on the Pacific Highway.

    New figures reveal crime hotspots as rates rise

    premium_icon New figures reveal crime hotspots as rates rise

    Crime Fraud, theft cases spike in Coffs to Grafton region.

    Local Partners